



Grand Forks, perhaps the largest recruitment struggle in the Football Institute in North Dakota for the Senior Class 2026 went to the new und head coach Eric Schmidt. Central Cass 6-Foot-6, 270-pound offensive Tackle Aiden Wunderlich, which has seven division I offers, announced on Friday that he was staying on the Vechthaviken about offers from the state of North Dakota, South Dakota State, Montana, Washington State, Dartmouth and Northern. Und was the first grant offer from Wunderlich. The Hawks offered Wunderlich after a camp last July. The relationship built in the midst of the transition from former und head coach Bubba Schweigert to Schmidt, who chose to keep the offensive line coach of Schweigert, Trevor Olson. “I think und the best was with me,” said Wunderlich de Herald on Friday evening. “This was the most difficult decision I made in my life. With coach Schmidt New there and what he has already done … It fits really well with me.” Wunderlich met his high school coaches on Wednesday before he put his efforts. “We talked for a while,” said Wunderlich. “I had been on this decision for a while. Then I was sure that I was 100 percent and told (Schmidt) that I am ready to be a hawk. “(Schmidt) was pretty excited. He was in a meeting and he said he had to get into the hall because he made a little too much noise.” Wunderlich never gave himself a deadline of the process. “I think if you ask guys, it's when you know you know,” said Wunderlich. “I was not going to do so early (the dedication), but it was just that I knew.” USA Today and Prep Redzone have both ranked Wunderlich as the best prospect of North Dakota for the recruitment class 2026. Wunderlich will be the third attack line ininiman and first native North Dakotan of Und's six-member recruitment class. On the attacking line, the Hawks also received commitment from Jackson Stein van Lake Mills, Wis. And Brady Goihl from Melrose Area, Minn. Stein, 6-7, 280 pounds, kept offers from Northern illinois, Central Michigan and Illinois State. Goihl is 6-7 and 270 pounds. The End football program is approaching the end of the spring ball, which will be completed with a spring show case on Friday 25 April. The event starts at 6:20 pm and is free and open to the public. Open doors at 5 p.m. Und 2026 Prep Recruiting Class 1. Brooks Hendrickson, Mount Horeb (Wis), QB 2. George Rohl, Ellsworth (Wis), te 3. Jackson Stein, Lake Mills (Lakeside Lutheran), Wis., OL 4. Brody Woods, Cold Spring, MN, DL 5. Brady Goihl, Melrose Area, MN, OL 6. Aiden Wunderlich, Casselton, ND, OL

Miller has had sports in the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the State Sportswriter of the Year in 2019 (NSMA, NDAPSSA), 2022 (NSMA) and 2024 (NDAPSSA). His primary beat is und football, but also reports about a variety of und -sport and local preparations. He can be reached on (701) 780-1121, [email protected] or on Twitter on @tommillergf.

