



Las Vegas (Unlvrebels.com) The UNLV tennis team for women will be third and will enjoy a bye in the Mountain West Tournament Championship next week. The 2025 event, which includes both the men's and ladies tournaments for the third year, is re -organized by the Amanda and Stacy Darling Tennis Center in Las Vegas. The conference has announced the women's stretch and after the bye the rebels (16-6/7-3 in mw) will start on Thursday at 10 am pt against the winner of the San Jose State of the sixth placed San Jose State and 11th placed Utah State. The semi -final of Friday and Saturday's final are all planned to start at 11 am. Live stream coverage will be available in the 2025 Mountain West Championship on Playsight with comments for the champion match on 26 April. Live scoring can be found on Ioncourt. Visit the Championship Central Page on Themw.com for more information about the tournament, including tickets, where to watch, official brackets and more. Since the founding of the event in 2000, the rebels have a sparkling 44-16 record in MW Tournament Play. ENLV has been implemented at least the semi -final every season, except three, including winning everything in 2000, '02, '08, '13, '16, '19 and 2023. 2025 Mountain West Ladies Tennis Championship

Darling Tennis Center, Las Vegas Wednesday April 23 10 hours pt – first round match #1: nr. 8 Wyoming versus No. 9 Colorado State

10 hours PT – First round match #2: No. 7 Air Force vs. No. 10 New Mexico

10 hours PT – First round match #3: No. 6 San Jose State versus no. 11 Utah State Thursday, April 24 10 hours PT – Quarter -final match #1: No. 1 San Diego State vs. Wyoming/CSU winner

2 p.m. PT – Quarterfinals Match #2: No. 4 BOISE State versus no. 5 Fresno State

10 hours PT – Quarter -final match #3: No. 2 UNR vs. AFA/UNM winner

10 hours PT – Quarter -final match #4: No. 3 UNLV vs. SJSU/USU WINNER Friday, April 25 11 hours pt – semi -final match #1: quarterfinale #1 winner vs. quarterfinals #2 winner

11 hours pt – Semi -final match #2: quarterfinale #3 winner vs. quarterfinals #4 winner Saturday 26 April 11 hours PT – Championship Match

