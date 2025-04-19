Michigan Spring Game ends with wild trick play Touchdown: Summarize live updates

Ann Arbor Michigans Spring football season is in the books. The Blue Team defeated the Maïteam 17-0 in an Intrasquad match on Saturday in Michigan Stadium.

First -year Bryce Underwood, the best recruitment of the nations, was the Quarterback for Blue; Jadyn Davis was the quarterback for corn.

A double reverse pass led to an 87-Yard Touchdown pass from Underwood to Jalen Hoffman during the last game.

Unofficially, Underwood ended 12 for 26 to 187 Yards, one touchdown and a interception.

The defense was the story for most of the afternoon.

Below is a summary of the Drive-by-Drive, with much more on Mlive.com.

Fourth quarter

1:03 A double reversed sees Underwood getting the ball back and throwing it down to Jalen Hoffman for a touchdown of 88 meters as time passes. Micah Kaapana gave the ball to Bryce Wilcox, who gave him back to Underwood. The extra point is good. Blue wins 17-0.

7:12 Jadyn Davis completed a 20 -meter pass that seemed to be tipped before Logan Forbes made a dive catch. Maize tried a flea -up flicker, in which Davis threw in double coverage near the sidelines and the ball fell harmless from the borders. With 1:03 about, Davis Pass Jeremiah Lowe was intercepted, his second choice of the game. Davis is 6 for 17, 74 meters and an interception.

15:00 Blues Drive started with a few more minutes in the third and continued in the fourth. Underwood Connect with Jalen Hoffman for a win of 17 meters. Channing Goodwin came behind the defense, but Underwood overwent him, with the ball from the end zone. A few play later, Underwood used a few juks and showed off with his speed for a win of 17 meters before he got out of the borders. (Remember that if a defender had come closer to him, the piece would have blown dead.) Nothing from and the field goal is not good. Blauw still leads with 10-0.

Third quarter

4:30 Corn is unable to bring a first down, because Jadyn Davis cannot make contact with Peyton Oleary along the sidelines on a deep ball. The pass hit Olearies fingertips.

6:15 With a third and 15, Bryce Underwood lets someone leave the hash and his intended target. Blue Team Punts.

10:00 AM Bryson Kuzdzal tears off a 31-meter run to reach the opposite 28-Yard line. The corn attack turns from there and Stuart Blakes Field goal attempt is not good. Still 10-0 blue.

14:00 Blue takes over after the interception. Bryce Underwood fires a strike over the middle that tight end Jalen Hoffman Huips; Nice catch for a first down. Underwood tries a degradation route, rear shoulder style, incomplete for Andrew Marsh, but there is an interference on Tevis Metcalf. Michigan first sets up and goal on the 2. Underwood is 9 for 18 for 69 Yards.

15:00 Maize lets the ball start the second half. After a three -meter run, Jadyn Davis Pass was intercepted to the sidelines by Jeremiah Lowe, who jumped the route and just got his feet incoming.

Half -time: Blue 3, corn 0

The defense dominated the first half. Yes, there is a running clock, but Blue managed 108 Yards, while Maize only had 88. Both teams on average 4 yards or less per game.

Second quarter

1:36 – Jadyn Davis took another bag, this time from Lugard Edokpayi. Former Walk-on RB Bryson Kuzdzal has had a busy day on the Achterveld and has had a number of solid runs, despite not many gaps to walk on. It seems that he is currently fourth on the depth card after Ben Hall entered the transfer portal this week.

4:36 -Vis Metcalf takes Bryce Underwood on third and 18. Looked like some miscommunication, and Underwood threw its target, straight into the hands of Metcalf. Tough opening of half for the violations. Underwood 7 of 15 for 52 meters and a pick, unofficially.

10:57 – Neither teams will go through the air a lot. Dominic Nichols dismissed Jadyn Davis with pressure from his back. Blue has had two defensive companies on the ride. Passing the game continues to struggle on both sides. Davis sailed a pass on the fourth down to turn it around. Also place too much air on a go-ball to Sememj Morgan in a one-on-one matchup on the outside. Still 3-0 blue.

15:00 -Blue converted a third-and-8 when Underwood Jalen Hoffman hit a tight final delay. Redshirt First -year RB Micahe Kaapana was blown up in the Achterveld for a loss of 4 meters in the next game. Underwood almost connected to Joe Taylor for the first touchdown, but the pass had a lot of heat on it and Taylor could not drag it in the end zone. Blue was satisfied with a field goal and a 3-0 lead. Unofficial is underwood 5 of 11 that pass 39 yards.

First quarter

4:25 -Team Blue and Underwood have their first down on their third possession, with Justice Haynes picking it up on the ground. He also had a big win after he bumped it out. Underwood threw back-to-back strikes to Channing Goodwin for 15 and 11 meters to turn blue in the red zone.

8:06 – Jadyn Davis First completion of the day is a 25-yarder to Indiana Transfer Donovan McCulley. Another fast-hitter from Peyton Oleary went for 4 meters. Davis had a wandering throw in third place after he had received pressure from Derrick Moore from the edge, which led to a point.

10:02 -Langing start for Bryce Underwood, who almost threw a pick-six on a quick out on the first time. He also threw third place in double coverage, which led to an incomplete and point.

13:09 – Corn started on its own 30 and turned the ball on Downs. Jordan Marshall received four straights and was stopped on the fourth and 1 by real first -year student Jordan Young.

15:00 -Bryce Underwood and Team Blue on attack first, and the first -year student of five stars is fired during the first game. There is no contact on the quarterbacks, so he was not hit, but the piece was blown to death. Probably Rayshaun Benny with the bag.

During the second game, Alabama RB Justice Haynes ran for a short win, and a receiver screen for Channing Goodwin also went for a short win, which led to a point. Great defensive position for corn to open. There are no official statistics that are taken.

****

Pregame -updates

******

Ann Arbor – Michigan Voetbal fans can get their first glimpse of the 2025 Wolverines on Saturday during the annual spring match of the teams.

The scrimmage starts at 12:05 pm in Michigan Stadium, but unlike in previous years it will not be broadcast live. Instead, the next weekend will be added, especially after the NCAA transfer window has been closed.

But Mlive will have covered you on Saturday and will provide updates in the Blue versus team maize scrimmage team. Continue to renew this page for the last.

No player will receive more attention than five -star first -year Quarterback Bryce Underwood. Coaches and teammates have praised the number 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class during the spring, but this will be his first action in a uniform of Michigan outside the teams closed.

With Underwood and Redshirt first -year student Jadyn Davis the only healthy quarterbacks on the selection this spring, both expect many repetitions on Saturday. The program also has a new offensive coordinator in Chip Lindsey, which, according to all accounts, has yielded a more pass-heavy arrangement. Bank neither teams to dive deep into the offensive playbook in a spring game, but it can offer some indications about what to be expected this fall.

There are also many new faces in the defense after losing various starters, including four projected early picks in Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Will Johnson and Josaiah Stewart.

Saturday scrimmage is free for the public, with gates that are opened at 11 a.m., the winning team receives a steak dinner, while the losing team gets hot dogs.