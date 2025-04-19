Michigan Football Spring Game Takeaways: Bryce Underwood makes debut

Bryce Underwood exercises by Michigan Football for Reliaquest Bowl Bryce Underwood, former Belleville -Opvoting and the number 1 Recruit of the Nation, practices for Michigan's football on Saturday, December 28, 2024.

Freshman Quarterback Bryce Underwood had a mixed version in his debut in the spring games, with both potential and areas for improvement.

Running Justice Haynes and tight end Jalen Hoffman stood out with impressive games about attack.

The annual Michigan Football Maïs vs. Blue Spring Game was in the Big House on Saturday afternoon, the first chance of the audience to get a glimpse of the upcoming team in the fall.

The Blue Team defeated Maïs 17-0, which means Steak for the boys in blue and hot dogs for those who wear corn. What fell further with this first look of what team 146 will look like? Blake Corum coached the blue team that was “owned” by Chip Lindsey, while Kris Jenkins coached the Maïteam that was “owned” by Wink Martindale.

Below we answer three important questions about the scrimmage:

What did Bryce Underwood look like?

It was a mixed bag for the incoming first -year star, as was to be expected in his first performance in the big house. The start was slow. He was “fired” during the opening game of Rayshaun Benny (the piece was blown to death before he could be hit), then his first completion went for a loss of two yards and the blue team went three and the opening ride.

At the next place his opening pass was almost intercepted by TJ Metcalf, but fell incomplete. Thirdly, he was marked for a delay in the game (despite no crowd of noise) and on the third and 13 he forced a pass in double coverage that fell on the ground.

In his third series he got some grip. Justice Haynes has moved the sticks twice to get into corn area, which completed successive underwood of 10 and 15 Yards. He found a groove with Jalen HoffmanHit him under a handful profit of six and seven meters, but the drive was derailed by a hold-call that set up third and 18 years when Underwood was intercepted by Tevis Metcalf on a deep ball.

Underwood went into the dressing room after he had completed 7 out of 15 passes for 52 yards and a pick.

On the other hand, he was not that busy. He completed a few steps to Hoffman, including one in fourth and 2 who later set up the score of the Blue Team. Underwood missed on a wide open deep ball to Channing Goodwin, which would have been a touchdown of 45 meters and it could not make close contact for that Jamar Browder On a nice deep ball along the right.

On the third and 11 in the fourth he used his legs for the first time and navigated his way through the defense for a pick-up of 17.

In general, Underwood showed his big arm and why expectations are so high, but this was a good memory that he is 17 years old. He missed open throws, had an interception, several delays from the game and was fired three times. There will be growth pains, but obvious reason for optimism.

Just like the last game of the day, when Underwood got the ball on an inverted flea flicker and it threw it for an 88-Yard Touchdown to Hoffman.

Underwood ended the day 12 before 26 pass before 187 Yards, one touchdown and one turnover.

Who else fell out next to Underwood?

Haynes, the transfer that runs back from Alabama, had some nice runs. He helped with the first down of the Blue Team with the help of Tempo with the help of the Blue Team and then tore a 26 -Yard wearing around the left side of the line that was the largest part of the first half.

Another remarkable striking was Hoffman, the tight end of the junior. Earlier described as more as a fullback and blocker, Hoffman's hands could be seen in an important way. In the beginning he was a security blanket for Underwood, experiencing a pass for a 12-year pick-up on the third and 8 to first and a goal. Later he had catches of 6 and 7 yards, another for 9 meters and then on the fourth and 2, caught an 11-year impact that set up the first touchdown of the day of the day.

In the fourth quarter Hoffman caught a 16-year dump dump on third and 12 to move the sticks again.

Hoffman ended with seven catches for 149 Yards and a touchdown.

Elsewhere, Bryson Kuzdzal Heads turned like a potential option for third running. He ran hard, especially early in the second half, profits of 14 and later 31 Yards, including a nice stiff arm on Tevis Metcalf while he rumbled on the field.

In the meantime, Jadyn Davis completed 6 of 17 passes for 75 yards and two interceptions, the first on a telegraphic out-route, the next on an over-repelled ball, both passes were taken out by Jeremiah Lowe. Davis looked a little better than those figures indicated and played occasionally, but he also struggled to connect to something in the field, except for a 20-yard pass to Logan Forbes in the fourth quarter that was tipped, but still completed.

What is the most important collection meals?

It is difficult to take away a lot from the spring game, when coaches do not want to give away too much of their playbook and a number of expected important players such as Haynes and Jordan Marshall are limited to the first quarter and others like Marlin Klein have not seen any action at all.

However, if one thing is clear, it is that UM is not afraid to throw down the field.

That is the Chip Lindsey style of attack and that will only help UM's Run game if the defense has to respect the deep ball. It is spring, it will not look fresh, but the basis that is there is at least intriguing, if not exciting.

Tony Garcia is ThemichiganWolverinesBeat writer for the Detroit Free Press.