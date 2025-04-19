Womens Tennis ends the regular season with victory over Howard





Next competition: At Patriot League Quarterfinals 25-04-2025 | TBA April 25 (free) / TBA bee Patriot League Quarterfinals Annapolis, md. Marked by senior Emily Tannenbaum The Navy Women's Tennis team (16-11) spreading another program record, returned for the last regular season match of the season on Friday afternoon and placed a 7-0 win over Howard (8-8) in the Fluegel-Moore Tennis Stadium. With Tannenbaum who records her 25th Doubles victory of the campaign to set up the new program for a single-season of the program, the Midshipmen used a fast start in both Doubles and Singles action against the Bison to achieve his second consecutive victory on the way to the Patriot League Tournament. Play open with second -year year Manci and freshmen Emma Gu Get a 6-1 victory on the second double court on Selah Stibbins and Dana Hall, while tannenbaum and second-year partner Olivia Fermo Shortly thereafter, the Top Howard combination of Imani Jean and Ava Chambers defeated in a 6-2 match to lock the double point. Senior captain Kate Lee and second -year -old Julia Lee The Doubles Sweep then ended with a 6-3 victory against Sofia Lindholm and Lauren Oliver at the No. 3. Navy got a quick decision to start playing singles when Rookie Molly Bellia made a 6-0, 6-0 win over Lindholm for the number 5 position, while Kate Lee Followed with her own 6-0, 6-0 win over the sixth court against Hanna Dessie. Gu then insured the Navy victory by turning Hall in a 6-1, 6-2 battle on the fourth court and Tannenbaum shortly thereafter, a 6-2, 6-0 win against Sifa Butcher on the top flight. Close the afternoon, first -year students Grace Li achieved a 6-3, 2-6, 10-8 victory with Jean in the No. 2 Slot, while senior Parvathi Shanker Hold on to beat Stibbins on the third court, 6-0, 4-6, 10-5. Match notes Navy is now 11-2 in the all time with Howard and wins the last nine meetings.

Tannenbaum has won 11-Straight singles matches while Kate Lee Has seven consecutive singles wins after Friday's results.

Kate Lee And Julia Lee have won their last six games as a double pair. Next Navy will participate in the Patriot League tournament next week and will be held from 24-27 April in Hamilton, NY

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://navysports.com/news/2025/4/18/womens-tennis-ends-regular-season-with-win-over-howard.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos