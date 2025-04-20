Joel Freijah High Fives Fans After the victory of the Western Bulldogs at Carlton in Marvel Stadium in round three, 2025. Image: Getty Images



Joel Freijah has a penetrating right foot, but you should see him use a ping -pongpaddle. Three years in the guest house in Ballarat Clarendon College, has tightened its vessel behind the table tennis table. It also raised the discipline and dedication that he produced from the blocks in the western Bulldogs.

Freijah grew up in Horsham, 300 km northwest of Melbourne, just past the Grampians. He made the decision at the end of year 9 to leave the house and administration at the same school that recently produced Brisbane Premiership players Hugh McCluggage and Jarrod Berry, Tom Berry van Gold Coast, Esendon's Ben Hobbs, Willem Drew and Darcy Tucker van North Melbourne.

The 19-year-old was not the only Boarder selected the Western Bulldogs in the Telstra AFF concept of 2023. Ryley Sanders was taken on Pick No. 6, after the Tasmanian moved to Victoria to complete with Melbourne Grammar years 11 and 12. The couple connected that shared experienced.

Western Bulldogs Drffenees Joel Freijah, Lachlan Smith, Ryley Sanders and Aiden O'Driscoll pose during a training session in Whitten Oval on November 27, 2023. Image: Getty Images



The alarm sounded in the guesthouse rather than at home. Every second morning started in the gym. Leisure was spent on playing hours at table tennis. Study commitment was not suggested, it was expected.

While Freijah confirmed his design status at the larger Western Victoria Rebels in the Coates Talent League in 2022 and 2023, his school versions also noticed. But the entry experience helped with much more than just football.

“It was a difficult decision to leave family. Afval.com.au Prior to the Easter Sunday collision against ST Kilda.

“Every day there is routine, there is discipline, even if you love the family at a young age, you develop so many daily skills that you do not realize that you are developing until you come from school and others who do not go to school as a day student.

“Entering is a very different experience, but it is something you have to do when you come from the country. Horsham is a great city, but there are more opportunities in Ballarat for my education and my football. It was a difficult decision, but probably one of the best decisions my family and I have made. I have taken four or five lifetime long friends from school.

Joel Freijah is congratulated after playing his first game in the game between Richmond and the Western Bulldogs at MCG in Round Nine, 2024. Photo: AFT photos



Luke Beveridge chose Freijah to make his debut against Richmond in May last year and played him 13 times in his first season in the Western Bulldogs, including the final loss of elimination for Hawthorn for 97,828 people at the MCG. They lost with 37 points, but Freijah improved his reputation on the big stage.

“You want to play well in those big games,” Freijah said. “Something that I enjoy his challenges. We knew that would be a challenging game. Of course it was not aware of it in the end, but I played how I play in a normal game; I like to play on the MCG for large crowds. It was a really pleasant experience, although we lost and a cool game with 97,000 people there.

“Having those VFL games in the beginning was really good for my development. When I came in, I was ready. The only thing that helped me a lot, were the boys in the backline such as Taylor Duryea, Liam Jones led me really good. They felt comfortable and that made me a lot of confidence.”

Freijah was set up as a Wingman, but mainly played half of the back under the Daniel Pratt watch in 2024. This year, with reigning All-Australians Marcus Bontempelli and Adam Treloar who was early in the Missing, the assured 191cm utilization program mainly played in midfield.

He gathered 28 removals and won 455 meters against Noord -Melbourne in the first round, then ended with 23 touches, 12 -disputed possessions and a memorable goal, where he was stopped on Steele Sidebottom in the middle of the MCG, the ball under his arm in the round of the scores. two.

“I really enjoyed it and in the future I think I will be able to play a role, whether it is in midfield or go back to help defensively what I have done in games this year,” he said.

“With 'advertisements' and 'fur' there was the chance. It was great to play with Ed (Richards) and 'Libba' (Tom Liberatore) and Matt Kennedy has absolutely great for me. I enjoyed the chance. I think it really fits my strengths well.

Word returned to Freijah when Collingwood champion Nathan Buckley called him the 'Right-Footed Bont' in March. You couldn't miss it on social media. He laughs when he is asked, briefly responds: “There is only one fur.” Smart answer, smart player. Bontempelli will return on Easter Day evening, but Freijah confirms a place in the best 22 of the Bulldogs.

The Western Bulldogs used Pick No.45 on Freijah in 2023 after choosing Sanders and father-son Recruut Jordan Croft (no. 15) in the first round. That choice looks like a very smart piece of recruitment by Sam Power and Dom Milesi. The dogs also used the same pick in 2014 on Bailey Dale, who has since become an all-Australian half-back and was again included in the team last year.

Over the past decade, the Bulldogs have excavated a lot of gold in the third round. Caleb Daniel was selected after Dale and won the Charles Sutton medal 2020 in the same year that he collected a blazer. Bailey Williams was taken at Pick No. 48 in 2016, while 2016 Premiership Wingman Lachie Hunter was a father-son selection at Pick No. 49.

“I think it doesn't matter what choice you are going to be, I know that people talk a lot about it, but you soon come to the realization that everyone has the same platform once you come in there,” he said.

“That expectation [to play 10-plus years] Is really for me. I have a lot of confidence and I have very faith in my ability. I have great support around me in the club. I am very grateful that I am in this club and I am looking forward to many more, many years. “

For now, Freijah Housots Lachie McNeill and Lachie Jaques honestly holds tennis table on the table. He will start a trade diploma at Deakin University next year. The self -assured child wears Nr. 27 In red, white and blue is an important part of not only the future in the Whouten Oval, but the present.