Women's Tennis Drops Close Regular season finale at Elon





Elon, NC William & Mary Women's Tennis closed the regular season with narrow 4-3 loss on Elon on Saturday afternoon in the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. William & Mary Women's Tennis closed the regular season with narrow 4-3 loss on Elon on Saturday afternoon in the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. Senior Hedda Gurholt junior Sia charry and freshmen Mira Kernagis Tallied Singles wins for the tribe (13-5) in a match-up between two of the top teams of the CAA. The setback broke the 28-match extraction streak from W&M against CAA competition, the second longest in school history. Despite senior Alessandra Angel and second -year -old Francesca Davis's 6-2 victory in the court two in double, Elon (17-5) achieved the first point of the game with a few close 6-4 victories on the number 1 and no. 3 to take an early 1-0 lead. Anghel and Davis improved to 15-3 general and 13-2 at number 2 with the victory. Kernagis even pulled the trunk on one with a singles victory on Court Six. The Rookie tribe defeated Lisa Kranec in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, to continue to 18-9 General and 3-1 in conference game. Gurholt placed the trunk on top for the first time with a starting victory at number 1. The dual CAA player of the year raised her 91st career win, at the top of Simone Bergeron, 6-3, 6-2, in the first place to give the tribe a 2-1 lead. Gurholt closed the regular season undefeated in conference game on 5-0. She expanded her profit reak to three games and raised her mark to 19-13 in general. Elon bounced back with singles wins on courts 2, 4 and 5 to claim the team victory. With the Phoenix, which led 3-2, the match came down on three-set tilts at number 2 and no. 3. Chaudry bounced back from dropping the opening set by claiming the second in a tie-graker, 7-6 (3), to even pull Helen Sarikulaya. The Stam Junior won a third set of Super Tiebreker, 10-7, online three for its 12th victory of the year. She improved to 4-1 in CAA Play. Unfortunately at number 2, Elon's Mariana Reding gathered from a set shortage to repel Anghel in three sets and to secure the team victory. Next

The tribe is waiting for the announcement on CAA Championship Field on Monday afternoon. The conference tournament is played as the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center in Elon, NC, 25-27 April. Elon 4, William & Mary 3

Singles

No. 1 Hedda Gurholt (W&M) Def. Simone Bergeron (Elon) 6-3, 6-2

No. 2 Mariana Reding (Elon) def. Alessandra Angel (W&M) 4-6, 6-3, 6-1

No. 3 Sia charry (IF & X) Dement. Helindlikuriya (Eystlon) 2-6, 7-6) (3-6) (3-6)

No. 4 Heidi Bulger (Elon) def. Rod (W&M) 6-1, 6-3

No. 5 Madison Cordisco (Elon) def. Francesca Davis (W&M) 7-6 (2), 7-5

No. 6 Mira Kernagis (W&M) Def. Lisa Kranec (Elon) 6-4, 6-4

Finish Order: 6, 1, 4, 5, 2*, 3 Double

No. 1 Bergeron/Reding (Elon) def. Gurholt/Stange (W&M) 6-4

Know. 2 A Charlome //////// m)) Refine. Sarioferia/Urin Miccc (OOPH) 6-2

Know. 3 Fregre/ Rollerer (saline solution). FEMNAL RIGHT/KE PAGER

Finishing order: 2, 1, 3

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribeathletics.com/news/2025/4/19/womens-tennis-drops-close-regular-season-finale-at-elon.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos