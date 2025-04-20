Game day Team USA is opposite the Czech Republic in the semi -final of the women's worlds





Today's match Today's game marks Team USA's semi -final matchup of the World Championship 2025 IIHF World Championship. The US comes in the day with a 5-0-0-0 (W-O-OOTL-L) record, as a result of which the opponents, 21-2, surpassed until this point. Always against the Czech Republic Today's game is only the sixth Worldworlds meeting of all time between the US and the Czech Republic. Team USA has an unbeaten 5-0-0-0 record against the Czech Republic, including a 2-0 record in semi-final meetings. Last time against the Czech Republic The US and the Czech Republic met for the last in the second provisional round match of the World Championship 2025 World Championship only eight days ago on April 11, 2025. Abbey Murphy scored twice and Gwyneth Philips took on her first American national team win and Shutout in the 4-0 win. In the semi -final The US always has a 18-0-0-1-1 (W-OOT-OOTL-LT) Record always in semi-final matches in Women's Worlds. The only semi-final loss came in 2009, but because the US had already earned an offer in the Gold-Medal match, the loss did not eliminate the team. The US met the Czech Republic twice in the semi -final, in 2023 and 2022, who both won. Do not break Forward Kelly Pannek has recorded at least one point in each of the matches of Team USA this tournament. She leads the team in goals (3) and is bound for the team leader in points (7). Moreover, she is bound for the second most points of the tournament.

