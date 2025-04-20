Cebu City, Philippines-for the first time in almost four decades, the Sportswriters Association of Cebu (SAC) grants one of the highest awards to a woman and jessica “Jiji” Jawad-Honoridez is a well-deserved choice.
As one of Cebu's most decorated coaches and a respected sports officer and organizer, she will be recognized as the 39th SAC-SAN Miguel Corporation All-Cebu Sports Awards' Sportsman of the Year on April 26 at SM Seaside City-Cebu on the South Road Propertiesm here.
The path from Honoridez to distinction was formed by both triumphs and heartache.
As a former table tennis player and student of chemical technology at Southwestern University, she once dreamed of joining her brother, the late ERE Jawad, in the national team.
However, tragedy struck when it was deadly stabbed during the preparations for an event that he organized, so that Jessica's life was diverted in an unexpected way.
To honor her brother's memory, Jessica organized a tournament that started small, but grew into one of the longest-running table tennis events in the Land-De Jawad's Cup, now on the way to the 33rd year.
Against the expectation, Jessica cherished this event despite limited sponsorship and resources, depending on the support of her family and the generosity of individual donors, usually also former athletes.
Her ability to guarantee professionalism and fairness, even with her own players who officially, established a standard that the tournament has held.
Mentor, friend, coach
In addition to her work with the Jawad's Cup, Honoridez has managed countless table tennis events, athletes mainly coached with national fame and taught a strong sense of discipline in her players.
Strictly during training and competitions, she also acts as a caring mentor – often as a mother or older sister – outside the Sportenara.
The dedication of Jessica extends much further than medals and trophies, because it later led her to become the athletic director of the University of Cebu and later as Commissioner of the Cebu City Sports Commission.
She champion the well-being and growth of athletes, while after their Varsity days she emphasizes a critical fallback as a critical fallback, and ensures that they are prepared for life outside of sport.
Honoridez said, however, she couldn't do it all without the support of UC's owner, Atty. Agusto Go and his daughter, now UC's President Candice Gotianuy.
UC and The Go's Tireless support for their sports program according to Jessica has made its dream to produce an Olympian a reality through Weightlifters Elreen Ann Ando and February Ceniza.
This such as Honoridez moisture for the weightlifting program of UC to stay, even because competitions were rare.
The influence of Honoridez, however, extends deep in the sports community, where she is considered a reliable figure during challenging times, share her blessings with others – even sportswriters.
For Jessica Jawad-Honoridez, the Sportswriters Association of Cebu serves as inspiration.
“Your sports writers keep us going! Whether it is in the victory or adversity, your stories solve problems and motivate coaches and athletes to strive for the best results,” says Honoridez.
