



Cebu City, Philippines-for the first time in almost four decades, the Sportswriters Association of Cebu (SAC) grants one of the highest awards to a woman and jessica “Jiji” Jawad-Honoridez is a well-deserved choice. As one of Cebu's most decorated coaches and a respected sports officer and organizer, she will be recognized as the 39th SAC-SAN Miguel Corporation All-Cebu Sports Awards' Sportsman of the Year on April 26 at SM Seaside City-Cebu on the South Road Propertiesm here. The path from Honoridez to distinction was formed by both triumphs and heartache. As a former table tennis player and student of chemical technology at Southwestern University, she once dreamed of joining her brother, the late ERE Jawad, in the national team. Read: Volunteering seems in record -breaking 32nd Jawad Cup Table tennis tournament in Cebu attracts more than 1,000 players Certainly a no-brainer: Carlos Yulo is PSA athlete of the year However, tragedy struck when it was deadly stabbed during the preparations for an event that he organized, so that Jessica's life was diverted in an unexpected way. To honor her brother's memory, Jessica organized a tournament that started small, but grew into one of the longest-running table tennis events in the Land-De Jawad's Cup, now on the way to the 33rd year. Against the expectation, Jessica cherished this event despite limited sponsorship and resources, depending on the support of her family and the generosity of individual donors, usually also former athletes. Her ability to guarantee professionalism and fairness, even with her own players who officially, established a standard that the tournament has held. Mentor, friend, coach In addition to her work with the Jawad's Cup, Honoridez has managed countless table tennis events, athletes mainly coached with national fame and taught a strong sense of discipline in her players. Strictly during training and competitions, she also acts as a caring mentor – often as a mother or older sister – outside the Sportenara. The dedication of Jessica extends much further than medals and trophies, because it later led her to become the athletic director of the University of Cebu and later as Commissioner of the Cebu City Sports Commission. She champion the well-being and growth of athletes, while after their Varsity days she emphasizes a critical fallback as a critical fallback, and ensures that they are prepared for life outside of sport. Honoridez said, however, she couldn't do it all without the support of UC's owner, Atty. Agusto Go and his daughter, now UC's President Candice Gotianuy. UC and The Go's Tireless support for their sports program according to Jessica has made its dream to produce an Olympian a reality through Weightlifters Elreen Ann Ando and February Ceniza. This such as Honoridez moisture for the weightlifting program of UC to stay, even because competitions were rare. The influence of Honoridez, however, extends deep in the sports community, where she is considered a reliable figure during challenging times, share her blessings with others – even sportswriters. For Jessica Jawad-Honoridez, the Sportswriters Association of Cebu serves as inspiration. “Your sports writers keep us going! Whether it is in the victory or adversity, your stories solve problems and motivate coaches and athletes to strive for the best results,” says Honoridez.

Your subscription cannot be saved. Try it again.



Your subscription has been successful.

Read here

Safeguard: The comments that have been uploaded, represent or reflect on this site do not necessarily reflect the views of management and owner of CebudailyNews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we are not in accordance with our editorial standards.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/633668/jessica-jawad-honoridez-is-sportsman-of-the-year-awardee The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos