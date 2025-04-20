University of North Carolina Athletics





Cary, NC Faced against the state of NC in the semi-final of the 2025 ACC Ladies Tennis Championships in Cary, moisture no. 2 in North Carolina A heavy no. 3 seed in NC State, 4-1, to continue to Sunday's final. Faced against the state of NC in the semi-final of the 2025 ACC Ladies Tennis Championships in Cary, moisture no. 2 in North Carolina A heavy no. 3 seed in NC State, 4-1, to continue to Sunday's final. “It's great to beat NC State in Doubles, they are really strong in double and are proud of it,” said head coach Brian Kalbas . “Reese [Brantmeier] And Alanan [Hamilton] At number 1, one of the best teams in the country defeated. That was a huge victory and it was decisive. We tried to block the sound and concentrate on ourselves and what we had to do. We knew that the Doubles point would be difficult, but we felt that if we won it would be a simpler path and executable. “ The Tar Heels remain hot, because Carolina has won 15 of the last 16 games and is at 23-4 in general. Brantmeier and Hamilton set the tone and came out swinging with a fast 6-1 victory over NC State's no. 8 Nationally arranged double team of Gabriella Broadfoot and Maddy Zampardo. The Tar Heel -Duo remains cruising in Doubles and earns its 20thvictory of the season. Fight along a nasty wolfpack pair, Susanna Maltby And Carson Tanguilig Tied together to pull away with a 6-4 victory over No. 2 to earn the double point. The couple is now 19-5 in general this season. This season, Carolina granted the Doubles point in 24 of the 25 games. Brantmeier remained hot and grabbed Carolina's first singles point of the day with a win at no. 1 in 7-5, 6-2. She stays an anchor and is 16-1 this season in singles game. Soon after her teammate following, Claire Hill Earned her second victory in Cary this week in two sets at number 6 on 7-5, 6-1. Fighting back on No. 5 After dropping the first set, 3-6, Tanguilig rattled two straight sets at 6-1, 6-4 to push the Tar Heels along the Wolfpack and the final of Sunday. Next The Tar Heels will continue to the final of the ACC Women's Tennis Championship against Virginia, looking for their second in one row and 13th. First Serve from Cary Tennis Center is set at 10 am et, streaming on ACCNX. Final score: #8 North Carolina 4, #12 NC State 1

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Cary Tennis Park 2025 ACC Championship Quarterfinals

Cary, NC Match Results

#8 North Carolina 4, #12 NC State 1

Double #9 Reese brantmeier / Alanis Hamilton (UNC) Def. # 8 Gabriella Broadfoot / Maddy Zamamrardo (NHSU) 6-1 #13 Susanna Maltby / Carson Tanguilig (UNC) Def.jasmine Conway/Anna Zyryanova (NCSCU) 6-4 Gabia Paskauskas/Mia Slama (NCSU) def. #73 Tatum Evans / Theadora Rabman (UNC), 6-2 Order of Finish: Brantmeier/Hamilton, Evans/Rabman, Maltby/Tanguilig Singles #5 Reese brantmeier (UNC) Def. #45 Anna Zyranova (NCSU) 7-5, 6-2 #81 Maddy Zampardo (NCSU) def. #50 Tatum Evans (UNC) 7-6 (6), 6-2 #21 Theadora Rabman (UNC) LED #96 Gabriella Broadfoot (NCSU) 6-2, 4-6, 5-4 (unfinished) Alanis Hamilton (UNC) vs. Kristina Post-Case (NCSU) 6-3, 4-6, 4-5 (unfinished) #44 Carson Tanguilig (UNC) Def. #118 Mia Slama (NCSU) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 Claire Hill (UNC) Def. #89 Gabia Paskauskas (NCSU) 7-5, 6-1 Order of finish: Brantmeier, Hill, Evans, Tanguilig Time of Match: 3:11

