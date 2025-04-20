Blind cricket exhibition corresponds to boundaries in Regional NSW

Scott Jones thought his sports days were over when he was diagnosed with a handicap of eyesight at the age of 30.

Mr. Jones was told that he had Stargardt's disease, a degenerative disease that left him with less than five percent vision.

But he found a new life in life when he discovered blind cricket eight years later.

“People with disabilities, they treat their grief and loss of the life they had earlier,” said Mr. Jones.

“You could sit at home and stand still whether you can get out and meet some like -minded people to give you that lift.

“That shows that there are things that you can do and achieve.”

Mr. Jones continued with the NSW -Blinde Cricket side and won several state titles.

He now runs a clinic that teaches blind cricket and was part of a recent exhibition match in Bathurst in the hope of informing people with and without visual impairments about the sport.

The NSW Blind Cricket team won its sixth national championship earlier this year. ((Delivered: Blind Cricket NSW))

What is blind cricket?

Blind cricket comprises a bowler who takes a ball with a rattle in a batter.

A blind cricket comes and try session was held in Bathurst. ((ABC Central West: Hamish Cole))

There are three levels of visual limitations in the team, with four fully blind players required.

The rest of the side consists of people with a vision of less than 10 percent.

Players who are completely blind are supported by a runner between the Wickets, while field players are directed to the ball by teammates.

According to Vision Australia, more than 450,000 people live with blindness or a form of visual disabilities, whereby the vast majority does not participate in sport.

“In general, only about three percent of blind community sport plays,” said NSW Blind Cricket president Mark Eschbank.

“ Through sport we improve their lives, mental health and physical health, their community perspectives through employment. “

Break down

The Bathurst exhibition match was organized by Mr. Jones, together with NSW Blind Cricket and and Advocacy Group Social Futures.

Mark Eschbank says that the event helps improve the community consciousness of life with disabilities. ((ABC Central West: Hamish Cole))

It was the second year in a row that the competition was held in the city, with the aim of giving the non-visually disabled people a greater understanding of life with disabilities.

“They get a better insight into the challenges with which people have to do,” said Mr Eschbank.

“ It helps them to provide help without seeming to be condescending and without feeling that they are imposing someone with disabilities. “

Over the past decade, the group has held similar training programs in the Hunter and Central Coast region.

There are plans to expand it to more domestic areas.

Blind cricket includes the use of a ball with a rattle in it ((ABC Central West: Hamish Cole))

Mr Jones said that the involvement of non-visually impaired people was crucial for breaking down stereotypes.

“It shows our community that these people are quite talented and can achieve things in different ways,” he said.

“A community that is aware will then include people with disabilities instead of paying.”

Scott Jones has won several Australian national championships. ((ABC Central West: Hamish Cole))

Local Tim Roberts, who is not visually disabled, participated in the game.

“You do not realize how much you are dependent on your view for literally everything,” he said.

“You see the ball coming to you and you think” Oh I have this every day of the week, “and then you jump that bat and you miss it, it really makes it difficult.”

Bring children into sports

Lawyer Maree Jenner works together with Social Futures, an organization non -profit that helps people live with a disability.

Maree Jenner says that Sport can play a crucial role in making young children with a disabled feeling that has been admitted. ((ABC Central West: Hamish Cole))

Mrs. Jenner was born with a dwarf granist and has experienced the benefits that sport can have for children who played hockey at school.

“My mother thought it was too dangerous, I am now the height of a child, so I was much shorter at the time,” said Mrs. Jenner.

“I didn't want to stay on the side, even at some point they said,” Do you want to be the mascot? “

“I said,” No, I want to be there with everyone else “.”

Mrs. Jenner said she became a defender.

“I was just as important as everyone in the team that is so important that everyone feels admitted,” she said.

Mr. Jones has run coaching clinics for thousands of children in the Central Coast and Hunter region.

He said that creating a greater consciousness among children about what it was like to have a disability of vital importance for improving inclusiveness.

“When the children learn things like that when they are at school and they are young, they take it and hopefully we have a better place to live one day,” he said.