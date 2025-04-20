



Cary, NC The No. 6 Virginia Mens Tennis Team handed no. 1 Wake Forest (34-1) the first loss of the season and collected the Demon Deacon 4-3 in the semi-final of the ACC Mens Tennis Championship 2025 on Saturday (April 19) in the Cary Tennis Park. Junior Mans Dahlberg achieved the victory for the Cavaliers (20-6) in court six, from behind in the third set to send Virginia to the sixth consecutive ACC champion match. With the victory, the 5-Seed Cavaliers will be confronted with the 3-Seed Stanford (21-5) in the final on Sunday 20 April at 2 pm Sunday final will be broadcast on ACCNX. Wake Forest won the Doubles point to take an early 1-0 lead about Virginia and won one and two at Dubbelhuizen. The demon deacon and expanded their lead to 2-0 with a straight set of victory over Court Four. First-year Jangjun Kim got the Cavaliers on the board and took a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Luca Pow on Court Five. Courts one and three ended within just a few seconds in succession. First-year student Rafael Jdar gathered to take his competition 6-3, 7-6 (4) on No. 13 Stefan Dostanic on the upper singleshof until even the competition. First -year Keegan Rice immediately followed with a Straight Set victory at nr. 121 Ioannis Xilas on Court Three. Rice was 5-3 in the back of the second but came back to take his match 6-0, 7-6 (6) and to pull the Cavaliers for 3-2. The competition came on the courts two and six. On the field two split second -year Dylan Dietrich two narrow sets with no. 10 DK Suresh Ekambaram. In the decision-maker, Suresh got the early break and drove away from Dietrich, won 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-3 to bind the game. At the court six split Dahlberg also sets and took the first set 6-2 against Luciano Tacchi before dropping the second 7-5. In the third, Tacchi got the early break, but Dahlberg broke to bind the third set on 4-4. Dahlberg held service in the next game before he breaked Tacchis to take the game, held the victory with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 victory. From head coach Andres Pedroso Heck of an attempt from our team after losing the double point, but that is something that we have done all year round, just fighting and playing every point and just being proud of how we compete. And so we got the W today. It could have go in all directions. Just very proud of our boys. Match notes The Cavaliers defeated their second number one ranked opponent this season

This was the second meeting of the season between Virginia and Wake Forest. The Demon Deacon won the first matchup in the regular season 4-1

Virginia won for the ninth time this season after losing the double point

Jdar took his 17th consecutive singles victory (in a completed competition) and improved to 17-1 of the season

Mans Dahlberg recorded his eighth straight singles winning

The Cavaliers are looking for their 16th General ACC title. UvA won the most recently three consecutive of 2021-23

Virginia stood against Stanford 4-1 in the regular season in Charlottesville on March 23. The Cavaliers lead the all-series 8-0 of all time

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://virginiasports.com/news/2025/04/19/virginia-takes-down-no-1-wake-forest-to-reach-acc-championship/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos