Other Sorensen earns a lot of praise after challenging season

While the Chicago Blackhawks enter the summer, the most important step of general manager Kyle Davidson will hire the next head coach. He must have this right because NHL General Managers rarely get the luxury to hire a third head coach. Although it is almost a foregone conclusion Sorensen differently Will not get the full -time job, he still had a lot of praise after the season was closed.

It was a difficult place to come in, Davidson said. It was a team that clearly struggled; That is why we have made the coaching change. It was also a team in transition. We had an extremely experienced schedule at the start of the year. It didn't click. It didn't work. As the season progressed, there was a transition to many younger players.

That transition in itself is not easy for every coach, but especially for someone who comes halfway. That's something he did very well. We saw some ups and downs during his time. But we are really strongly completed. The young players found their foot towards the end. That is an honor to him. He did very well in a difficult place.

Andersen vs Luke Richardson

The Blackhawks were 8-16-2 when Davidson shot Luke Richardson And called Sorensen Interim head coach. They went 17-30-9 during the last 56 games of the season. There was a slight improvement in the results, because the Blackhawks had a .346 point percentage under Richardson and .413 with Sorensen behind the couch. If you remove the 4-1-1 finish, those point rates will almost be identical.

The biggest difference between the two coaches was that Richardson had a defense First 1-2-2 system, while Sorensen used a more offensive aggressive 2-1-2. In Richardson's 26 games, the Blackhawks had an average of 2.42 goals per game while allowing 3.15. Their attack improved somewhat under Sorensen with 2.88 goals per match, but the defense took a step back and got 3.75 goals per match. The Blackhawks tried to win every match 2-1 to trying to win 5-4. Neither of the strategy worked for this schedule.

However, the young players do not make the progress they have made under Sorensen like Richardson here is the entire season. He was too stubborn in his defense-first mentality to take off the training wheels and let the children run free. Connor Bedard Hinted with his praise from Sorensen.

We have a great relationship, he said. We talked one-on-one for a good amount. I think with coaches a lot of XS and OS, what it should be, but he also helped with the attacking side of the game with me, which was fun. Just having that balance not to always be torn over the D-Zone, it might also be about the fun things. I thought he was great.

Rookies and veterans appreciate the job

Frank Nazar Started his first professional season with Sorensen as his head coach in Rockford. A week after the change of coaching, Nazar went to Chicago and never looked back. Towards the end of the season, the 21-year-old attacker not only confirmed his place in the NHL, but also became one of the best players in the team.

Nazar praised Sorensen because he had to make the same adjustments that he had when he first moved from the AHL to the NHL.

Nobody really knows what he can expect, and he did well to come in and find things out, he said. I think once he was confident to play his style and what he preached, I thought things went really well. He did an excellent job and sorted things from. Show us the details and video to help us be predictable and to be a better team in that way. Nobody is perfect, but he did great.

Captain Nick Foligno has seen it all during his NHL career. He played with all types of coaches and players, so he knows that Sorensen did not get an easy task this season.

I really enjoyed different, he said. It is a hard position to come in when you come halfway, coach in the NHL for the first time. I thought he handled himself well. He is a great communicator. He and I talked a lot. There are many things you try to repair, do and even learn about yourself. I am sure that Hed probably admits that too. So it was nice that we could help each other. I appreciated that he respected me enough to have those conversations, and we could work together and find solutions for this team. We enjoyed our time with different. I think he made us a better team. I think he did great.

This was not an easy season for Foligno. He was the leader of an experienced team that had to have a room full of boys who knew how to play in the right way. Instead, that group led the team more than not. As the schedule became younger, you saw a jump in his step and he had fun on the ice again. It is no secret that the feeling changed in the dressing room when that experienced core was exchanged for the younger group.

“There were bad pieces all year round, and there were several reasons for that, Sorensen said. I think there is a lot of undercurrent that people don't know, who goes behind the scenes that nobody is going to talk about.”

What is the following for Anders Sorensen?

When Sorensen got the interim job in December, Davidson said he would probably stay with the organization after the season. The general manager of Blackhawks confirmed this on Thursday when discussing the upcoming coaching search. Sorensen made it clear that he is willing to do what the organization wants from him.

I want to be here, he said. I am not a man who seems, I have to do this or that. I am a team -oriented person. I want to help the organization. I want to help these young players take the next steps in their career.

Sorensens In-Game Coaching left a lot to be desired, but it is not to be denied that he has done great work by developing young talent. He started his coaching career as a skills coach, so he used to work individually with players. Sorensen deserves to stay with the organization if he does not get the head coaching of the head. Whether it is back to Rockford or as an assistant in Chicago, he is a valuable member of the development process.