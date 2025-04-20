Shall we ever see a fast bowlers that deliver cricket balls above 160 km / h?

In 2010, the Australian cricket player Shaun Tait was at the top of his stamp on the picturesque turf of the cricket ground of the famous Lord, ready to open the bowling against Arch Rivals England.

On the fifth ball of the Tait approached again, seamlessly, with his chest out, arms swing next to him before he tore a lightning bolt of a delivery with his trademark winding action, so that the then leader of England Andrew Strauss chooses the ball for a single from the chest height.

That delivery was clocked at 161.1 kilometers per hour, or 100.1 miles per hour, through the radar gun.

Fifteen years later it remains the fastest ever recorded ball by an Australian and second time behind the Shoaib akhtar's bowl of 161.3 km / h.

Bowling above 160 km / h, an achievement that is only achieved throughout the world, but in recent years the number of bowlers that even comes close has decreased.

Rene Ferdinands says that questions are often asked about the reason why the bowling rates have been taken compared to earlier eras. ((ABC News: Tara Whitchurch.))

Evolving bowling actions

He attributed changes in bowling techniques as a possible cause and said that it was “the traditional side of action that gave rise to many world -class bowlers, including Jeff Thomson, Mitchell Johnson, Akhtar and Tait, had now become something from the past.

“Unfortunately, the way of action has become completely out of favor, so that removes an opportunity to develop speed,” Dr. Ferdinands said.

“It is technically the most efficient and probably easier to reach than the front for action.”

Dr. Ferdinands said that the theory behind the shift from one side to a front on bowling action was to prevent injury and improve efficiency, but he said that those theories were “pseudo-scientific”, and that front bowlers was more susceptible to injuries.

Quick bowling creates a lot of stress on the body and players often struggle with injuries. ((ABC News))

He also said that the current coaching methods prohibit bowlers to develop a natural action, and with difficulties for bowlers to achieve optimum performance, it reduced all the number of potential players who could bowl at high speeds.

“As soon as there is something else, it is usually bred from them,” Dr. Ferdinands said.

“It would not surprise me if Jeff Thompson appeared today and someone turned him into a different kind of action, so seriously this is.

“This achieves epidemic levels.”

Individualize bowling methods

Shaun Tait, who now coaches teams around the world, has overcome his considerable part of injuries during his career.

He said he believed that the sport had gone “overboard” with his focus on techniques and workload management in the aim of reducing injuries and promoting lifespan.

“Just watching the game every day, fast bowlers are still breaking down and that's how it will be”, “ Said tait.

“I don't think there is a program that says that if you do this, you will get quickly and you will bowlen 150 or 160, I don't think that necessarily exists.”

Tait said it was up to the individual to find out which method worked best to optimize their bowling potential, but emphasized the importance of mentality, aggression and recovery to bowling with the highest speeds.

Luke Butterworth says that genetics play a crucial role in the rapid bowling power. ((ABC News: Nethma Dandeniya))

Luke Butterworth, under the 19 head coach of South Australia, said that Genetics also played a crucial role, including length and running capacity.

“You can pick up, five perhaps 10 kilometers from the gym and technical changes, but to get to the top, you have that natural pace as a young bowler,” said Butterworth.

Compact cricket schedules

In contrast to previous eras, the current harvest of Bowlers has busier schemes with the inflow of franchise cricket in combination with their international obligations.

The Australian cricket player Billy Stanlake said that the emphasis on workload management had been strengthened in the last 10 years.

“Nowadays I think you see boys play so much cricket, all three sizes, all year round, so there is a lot to ensure that boys can support that level for 12 months,” said Stanlake.

“ I think the challenge is to clearly maintain that if you play all year round and you travel, it will probably be a bit difficult. “

The Australian cricket player Billy Stanlake says that the management of workloads for bowlers has changed. ((ABC News: Greg Szabo))

Butterworth said, however, that bowlers were encouraged to give everything and bowling as quickly as possible, but said it was important to get the balance good to ensure that they stayed fit.

What does the future look like?

Although the approaches of fast bowling have changed over the years, experts still believe that the 160 km / h will be broken again.

But Dr. Ferdinands said it was unlikely that it would happen without changes to the current coaching regimes.

“If biomechanics changes, and they actually look at the reality of the situation, and then coaches go through different types of coaching programs, then you should really be able to improve performance and reduce injury,” he said.

Shaun Tait wants bowlers to say more in their own techniques. ((Joe Castro: AAP))

Likewise, Tait wants Bowlers to have more control over their action, instead of coaches who are concerned about their technology.

“Let players go a bit and let them be aggressive and ball quickly,” Said tait.

“I would let them go a little more wild, I would encourage a Lance Morris not to delay and worry about his areas, I would encourage [him] To let it go and express yourself. “