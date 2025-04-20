Virginia Women's Tennis | Virginia Downs Duke 4-2 to continue to ACC Final





Cary, NC The No. 7 Virginia Womens Tennis Team defeated No. 4 Duke (21-3) 4-2 in the semi-final of the 2025 ACC Womens Tennis Championship on Saturday (April 19) in the Cary Tennis Park. First-year Martina Genis Salas won The Cavaliers (20-4) in court four and Virginia pushed back to the final for the second consecutive year. The 4-Seed Cavaliers will take on the 2-Seed North Carolina (22-4) on Sunday 20 April at 10 am. The competition is broadcast on ACCNX. Seniors Elaine Chervinsky and Melody Collard opened the game with a 6-0 win over No. 17 Irina Balus and Elizabeth Coleman at the Top Dubbelshof. Genis Salas and Junior Annabelle Xu followed a 6-4 victory over Doubles Court Two, achieved the double point and gave the Hoos an early 1-0 lead over the Blue Devils. Chervinsky added to the UvA lead with a dominant 6-0, 6-2 victory over No. 18 Balus on Court Two. The Blue Devils came on the board shortly thereafter and took a straight set of victory over Court Five. Graduated student Sara Ziodato expanded the UvA lead to 3-1 with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over no. 60 Liv Hovde at the top court of Singles. Duke cut back in the shortage with a straight set of victory over Court Three. In the court four, Genis Salas took a narrow first set in a tiebreak 7-6 (3) against No. 67 Eleanana Yu. In the second, Genis Salas and Yu breaks for the most of the set before Genis Salas got the crucial break to rise with 4-2. She ended the match a few games later and won 7-6 (3), 6-3 to book Virginias Spot in the final. From head coach Sara Oleary I am just incredibly proud of the grit and the determination with which our team played. From the very first point we talked a lot about showing Duke that we would be the team that was willing to work as hard as possible and to do everything that was needed, regardless of the situation, and I think we really showed that today. I was also really proud of Martina and melody there at the end. I felt that they played with a lot of courage, and that is what we have to do to win these big matches. So proud of the way they finished those competitions and excited for tomorrow. Match notes The Cavaliers won their second consecutive matchup with Duke this season

Elaine Chervinsky and Melody Collard Improve to 30-2 in the season in double and 13-1 in double competitions

Martina Genis Salas and Annabelle Xu Improve to 16-5 in double competitions and 27-8 General in Doubles

Chervinsky recorded the highest ranked singles victory of her career in a double match

Genis Salas grabbed her sixth straight singles victory (in completed competitions)

Genis Salas registered the highest ranked singles -victory of her career

Virginia is looking for his third ACC title. UvA won back-to-back titles in 2014-15

North Carolina won the ACC title last year and defeated UvA 4-1 in the final. The two teams have met twice this season with the Cavaliers who win both matchups

