



Esk Budjovice – Canada and the collision of the United States for Women World Hockey Championship Gold Sunday for the 23rd time in 24 tournaments that go back to 1990. View the Gold-Medal game in the Women's Worlds between Canada and the United States on Sunday at noon et/9 am PT on TSN1/4 and streaming on TSN.CA and the TSN app. Canada is looking for a 14th title and the US an 11th. The only time that the arch rivals did not play for Gold was in 2019 when Canada was upset by host Finland in a semi -final in Espoo. The Americans won nine of the 11 finals, starting with their first gold medal in 2005, but the Slinger waved to Canada in recent years with three victories in the past four years. Canada received by the host US 6-5 in the last year's final in Utica, NY, after the US prevailed in Brampton in 2023. Five storylines for Sunday's championship game in Ceske Budejovice, the Czech Republic: The US will receive more recovery time after the semi-final on Saturday afternoon, but had to grind a 2-1 win over the host Czechs. Canada was able to move to Cruise Control at night in the third period of an 8-1 win over the Finns. Canada goes to the last superlike the opposition 24-3 over three games after dropping a 2-1 decision to the US in a Pole a game. The defending champion needs that scored depth on Sunday, because the US will try to close the upper line of Marie-Philip Poulin, Laura Stacey and Jennifer Gardiner from Marda. Poulin leads the tournament with four goals and seven assists. Gardiner is the top scorer with five. Goaltending Tale of the Tape: Ann-Renee Desbiens is more seasoned in large competitions such as Canada's starter in four straight world final and the Olympic final, but the American goalkeeper Aerin Frankel has had a fantastic season with the PWHL's Boston Fleet. Will the US ahead Kirsten Simms, which was scratched in a 2-1 win over Canada in the provisional round? Simms scored the only goal and the OT winner in Utica in a 1-0 win in Pool A. Simms also scored the game-typing goal on a penalty shot with 18 seconds and the OT winner for Wisconsin in the Frozen Four final in the ladies Fozen Four. Speaking of Wisconsin Forward, Laila Edwards plays on the US Blue Line after winning MVP last year in Utica as an attacker. The skills of Edwards are a power play for the Americans, but Canada will try to exploit her inexperience in that position. This report from the Canadian Press was first published on April 19, 2025.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tsn.ca/hockey-canada/canada-u-s-to-write-another-chapter-in-their-hockey-rivalry-in-clash-for-women-s-worlds-gold-1.2291677 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos