Amazing moment 14-year-old cricket Wonderkid touches his first delivery for six on iPL debut-nadat. He was signed for 104,000 at Mega Auction
- Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, was signed by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL auction
- Suryavanshi debuted on Saturday for Rajasthan and scored 34 points
Vaibhav Suryavanshi immediately left his mark on the Indian Premier League (IPL) when the Cricket Wonderkid, 14, broke his first ball in the competition for six.
In recent months, Suryavanshi has been in the news for his versions, with the left-handed Slagman, who also chews the left-arm spin, making waves at the level of youth.
In October 2024 he hit a 58-ball century in a test match under 19 for India against Australia, even though he was only 13 years old at the time.
After being born in 2011, The Wonderkid has already played first first -class matches, six list of a games and one T20 for Bihar, the Indian state side that he represents.
Suryavanshi made his debut for Bihar at the age of 12 and generally opened the batting.
However, he was parachuted in the IPL Mega auction in the IPL in the IPL in the consciousness of the world.
Cricketing Wonderkid Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, hit his very first IPL delivery for six runs
Suryavanshi hit the ball over extra coverage for six on a memorable Rajasthan Royals debut
The 14-year-old sold for 11 million rupees (approximately 104,000) on the IPL 2025 MEGA auction
The Wonderkid was sold for 11 million rupees (about 104,000) to the Rajasthan Royals, who are coached by former India captain Rahul Dravid, after defeating Delhi Capitals competition.
And after achieving only two victories of their first seven games of the competition, Rajasthan turned to Suryavanshi for their collision against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday.
This year, England star Jofra Archer is part of Rajasthan's team and, together with the 14-year-old, was selected for the game, with other global names such as Shimron Hetmyer in the side.
Luckknow won the throw and first, item 180-6, and Suryavanshi went out to open the batting with Indian Superstaryeshasvi Jaiswal.
Shardul Thakur, an experienced international and IPL cricket player, bent the opening and Suryavanshi gave itself space and hit the ball about extra coverage for six.
His shot led to wild scenes between the crowd in the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur after he had started his IPL career in an incredible way.
Suryavanshi hit 34 out of 20 balls before he was stunned by Rishabh Pant from the Bowling of South African Aiden Markram.
However, this is probably only the beginning for the Wonderkid after he has left his stamp on his IPL debut.
