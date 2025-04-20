Todric McGee, Missouri State football player, dies on 21

Missouri State University Safety Todric McGee died on Saturday in a hospital of injuries he sustained in his house on Friday, the university announced.

Officers responded to a welfare call on Friday at an apartment complex a few minutes away from the university and found a man who they identified as McGee, with “a possible casual shot wound,” said the Springfield police. They transported him with serious injuries to the hospital, where he later died, the police said.

Local authorities said that an investigation into the details of his death is underway. McGee was 21 years old.

MSU said in a statement that it was issued on Saturday that McGee entered his fifth season with the Missouri State Football Program and served as the starting safety of the Bears in 2023 and 2024.

“This tragedy has shuffled our football program to the core and we want them to know that we are here to support them in every possible way in this extremely difficult time,” said Missouri State Director of Athletics Patrick Ransdell in a statement.

Ryan Beard, main football coach, asked for privacy for his family and the football team.

“Our football family is in shock and mourns in the loss of TDric,” said Beard. “Join us to pray for Todric and the people who loved him.”

McGee grew up in Wichita, Kansas, and graduated from the Wichita Northwest High School. He was main subject in exercise and exercise science at MSU, according to his Biography on the website of the school. He is survived by his parents, Stephanie Pope and Amiel McGee, his brother, Chaquil and his sister Tahlia, according to the website.