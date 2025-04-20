Sports
Carlos Alcaraz states Holger Rune Clash in Barcelona Final | ATP Tour
Barcelona
Alcaraz puts Rune Clash in Blockbuster Barcelona final
Two-time champion sinks fils at Clay-Court ATP 500
April 19, 2025
Barcelona
Two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz improves to 14-1 in Barcelona.
By Jerome Coombe
Carlos Alcaraz also showed his versatility and tactical nous on Saturday in the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, where he sustained the champion match.
The best seed has tamed the windy conditions and a heavy Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-4 to extend his winning series to nine games. Alcaraz saved the only breaking point with which he was confronted in the 76-minute collision, according to Infosys ATP statistics, on his way to reaching his third ATP Tour final of the season (also Rotterdam, Monte-Carlo).
The first thing we should be grateful for is the sun, said Alcaraz with a smile when asked about the circumstances. The sun was out, he didn't rain. There was [however] A lot of wind today, so I had to survive. It was not about playing fantastic tennis, brilliant photos, it was about taking the photos you have to do, no more than that.
Not to stop in Barcelona!
The streak touches 14 WS while Carlitos blows past Fils 62 64!@bcnopenbs | #Bcnopenbs | @Carlosalcaraz pic.twitter.com/lyhv13ez6b
– ATP Tour (@atptour) April 19, 2025
For a capacity -mixing in Barcelona, Alcaraz supplied a master class from the baseline and the Nullified Fils option to dominate with its foundations. The Spaniard focused on Fils Backhand and found comfort when implementing variation to continue to the forecourt.
After he has defeated Fil's on his way to his second title of the season in Monte-Carlo last week, Alcaraz now leads the Frenchman 2-0 in their Lexus ATP Head2head series. The 21-year-old is the only player who has a winning series of nine games or more on the ATP tour in 2025.
Alcaraz, who won back-to-back titles in Barcelona in 2022-23, will strive to complete his hat trick against Holger Rune in an expected final at the ATP 500 event.
Because I was a small child, I was here on Sunday and watched the final, Alcaraz added. I played here twice, so in a final here in Barcelona means a lot again. For my people, my friends who came from Murcia, and of course the people here in Barcelona. It has been a really nice and great week and let's see if we can end tomorrow with a trophy.
The sixth placed Rune supplied a near-curse version to dismantle Karen Khahanov 6-3, 6-2 and to reach his second ATP Tour final of the season (also Indian Wells). By reaching the title Tilt in Barcelona, Rune has raised four places to No. 9 in the PIF ATP Live rankings to secure his return to the top 10 on Monday for the first time since April last April.
Rune withdrew from his Monte-Carlo-Opener last week due to food poisoning, but was reflected with an impressive series of versions in Barcelona, where the 21-year-old in his first final at Tour level on Clay has been 1000 in Rome in 2023 since the Masters.
[Its] Certainly [a motivation]Rune responded when he was asked about his top 10-back. At the beginning of the week it is not really something I think about. For me, it's [technically] The first tournament on clay [in 2025]. I told myself: let's use it as a training week to convert. But now it is not really a training week, it has become a very good week. I am super happy to be in the final in the top 10 in the live ranking, it feels good.
After delivering a heavy master class to Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals of Friday final in Ousteren, Rune showed another sparkle against Khachanov. The Tactical Variety van Danes turned out to be crucial, especially in the opening set, where he won all six points in which he used the drop -shot. Rune sealed fitting his 67-minute clinic with a clinical drop-shot followed by an effortless backhand pass.
I played very well from the back of the field and to get the pace very well, Rune said. He is very good of the serve, [using] His forehand and backhand. So I tried to make it difficult for him by mixing it with drops, slices and high balls. It's all a balance, but I am happy with how I treated it today.
