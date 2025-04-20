Records for Poulin, Debiens such as Canada Downs Finland with 8-1 in World Hockey Semi-Final

The Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin and goalkeeper Ann-Renee Debiens rewritten some women's hockey championship history for women prior to the final against the United States.

The goal of Poulin's first period in the 8-1 semi-final victory of Saturday at Finland for her 87th career point in the tournament passed Hayley Wickenheiser for the most by a Canadian. The 34-year-old Poulin from Beauceville, Que. Later an assist added for her 88th.

View L Poulin surpasses Wickenheiser with an 87th career point on Worlds:

“She has long been the heart of hockey for Canada, and I am just so happy that she is recognized for that,” said Desbiens. “But to be honest, she is so much more than a goal scorer and a point marking. She is also just everything else.

“If you really see her playing, it's all the little things she does away from the puck, all the stuck lifts, blocked shots, check the back.”

The 31-year-old Desbiens of Clermont, Que., Heerden 19 of 20 shots to become the winning goalkeeper of all time in the tournament with her 22nd career victory in world championships, which surpassed Florence Schelling of Switzerland.

Desbiens was injured shortly before the world championship, but played her third game on Saturday and will start against the US on Sunday.

View | Canada dominates Finland and continues to Gold Medal Game, Desbiens Setsworlds Record:

“She's a warrior. She fights,” said Poulin. “She just came back from an injury. She wanted to be here, and she really did that work to be here, so I am really proud and happy for her.”

“Even the little things like the celebration of Poulin's points, the celebration of Ann, can help all those things,” said Canadian head coach Troy Ryan. “You can wear the rut of a tournament after a while, and everything you get to get a little extra emotion in it is useful.”

Another gold medal play in Canada

Canada and the United States Clash for Women's World Hockey Championship Gold Sunday for the 23rd time in 24 tournaments that go back to 1990.

Canada is looking for a 14th title and the US an 11th. The only time that the arch rivals did not play for Gold was in 2019 when Canada was upset by host Finland in a semi -final in Espoo.

The Americans won nine of the 11 finals, starting with their first gold medal in 2005, but the Slinger waved to Canada in recent years with three victories in the past four years.

Canada received by the host US 6-5 in the last year's final in Utica, NY, after the US prevailed in Brampton in 2023.

“The rivalry between Canada-us is great and you always want to face them in the final,” said Desbiens. “You always know that it will be a good one. Both teams really get the best apart. Everyone works so hard, and it is often a game for one goal.”

Five storylines for Sunday's champion match in Ceske Budejovice, the Czech Republic:

The US will receive more recovery time after the semi-final on Saturday afternoon, but had to grind a 2-1 win over the host Czechs. Canada was able to move to Cruise Control at night in the third period of an 8-1 win over the Finns.

Canada goes to the last superlike the opposition 24-3 over three games after dropping a 2-1 decision to the US in a Pole a game. The defending champion needs that scored depth on Sunday, because the US will try to close the upper line of Marie-Philip Poulin, Laura Stacey and Jennifer Gardiner from Marda. Poulin leads the tournament with four goals and seven assists. Gardiner is the top scorer with five.

Goaltending Tale of the Tape: Ann-Renee Desbiens is more seasoned in large competitions such as Canada's starter in four straight world final and the Olympic final, but the American goalkeeper Aerin Frankel has had a fantastic season with the PWHL's Boston Fleet.

Will the US ahead Kirsten Simms, which was scratched in a 2-1 win over Canada in the provisional round? Simms scored the only goal and the OT winner in Utica in a 1-0 win in Pool A. Simms also scored the game-typing goal on a penalty shot with 18 seconds and the OT winner for Wisconsin in the Frozen Four final in the ladies Fozen Four.

Speaking of Wisconsin Forward, Laila Edwards plays on the US Blue Line after winning MVP last year in Utica as an attacker. The skills of Edwards are a power play for the Americans, but Canada will try to exploit her inexperience in that position.

4 goals in less than 2 minutes

Canada added a mention in the record book on Saturday. Darryl Watts scored twice followed by goals from Emily Clark and Danielle Serdachny in a period of a minute 58 seconds late in the second period.

That beat the previous fastest four in 2:13 of the Canadians Halli Krzyzaniak, Jennifer Wakefield and Meaghan Mikkelson twice against Russia in 2016.

The Finns, last year's bronze medal winners, were a handful of early for Canada. Captain Michelle Karvinen scored 46 seconds after the opening face -off. The Canadian defender in Ambrose produced the equalizer less than two minutes later.

Poulin's One-Timer from a Jennifer Gardiner feed at 14:41 of the first period for a go-ahead goal tilted momentum to Canada before the attack of the second period.

Gardiner, the top scorer of the tournament with five, reunited with Poulin and Laura Stacey after Ryan had moved his forward lines in a quarter -final victory over Japan.

Claire Thompson with a short-handed goal and Sarah nurse with her first of the tournament scored in the third period of Canada's first semi-final against Finland since the hosts Canada with 4-2 in 2019 in Espoo have upset.

“I thought it was our most complete game we played, so that's exactly what you want in a semi -final,” said Canadian forward Blayre Turnbull. “We have generated a lot of offense of all four lines, but I thought defensive, we were also quite solid throughout the game.”

Watts let Finland pay for his failed foreign challenge of her first goal by scoring her second on the subsequent bank Minor. She was thrown out early in the third of the game when she was judged as an illegal hit sentence for her open ice check by Karvinen.

“I absolutely don't think there is a intention to focus,” said Ryan.

View | Canada's Daryl Watts is confronted with possible suspension after illegal control of worlds:

Wickenheiser, a Hockey Hall of Famer and an assistant general management of the Toronto Maple Leafs, collected 86 points from 1994 to 2016. Women's championships became an annual tournament from 1999.

With 39 goals, Poulin was two of the breaking of the Canadian record of Jayna Hefford. The 49 assists of Poulin were tied up with the record of Wickenheiser.

Poulin and Wickenheiser were also bound for most performances of the world championship by a Canadian player at the age of 13. Poulin played in her first in 2009.

“It didn't really sunk, but to be honest I would not be here without my teammates on the way,” said the captain, who mentioned former teammates Wickenheiser, Hefford, Caroline Ouellette and Gillian Apps.

“That's why I'm here. They let me love the game even more.”

Natalie Spooner, the MVP of the PWHL in his inaugural season with Toronto Sceptres, was scratched a second time in the tournament with defender Micah Zandee-Hart and Goalie Eve Gascon on Saturday.