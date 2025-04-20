Bangladesh: 32/1 (10.2) | Ban vs ZIM 1st Test match – Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet





On, the Asian subcontinent is on the holes of cricket action, with both the Indian Premier League and the Pakistan Super League in full swing. Bangladesh is set to the excitement and is set to host Zimbabwe for one of two games. The opening test is held in Sylhet, followed by the second and final game in the chattogram. For the hosts, 2024 was a year to remember, emphasized by impressive road victories against Pakistan and West India. While they are preparing for the start of the World Test Championship cycle of 202527 later this year, building Momentum at home will be an important goal. Najmul Hossain Shanto continues to lead the side and is supported by experienced players such as Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim. At the top of the order, Bangladesh has options in Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan, although it is more likely that the last two will get the nod. In a setback, Pacer Taskin Ahmed will at least miss the first game while continuing his recovery of a left -wing Achilles tendon injury. Tanzim Hasan Sakib has received his first test call and it is still to see if he will make his debut in the series. Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed and Nahid Rana come up with the Tempo department for the home team, with Rana, the tears fast, promises since his entry into international cricket. Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz stand out in the spino department, where vice-captain Mehidy also contributes to the bat. Nayeem Hasan offers a different specialist spinning option for Shanto to use. In the meantime, Zimbabwe has arrived in Bangladesh for the first time in five years for a TOO. Visitors hope to end a long wait for a winning overlap in Bangladesh, with their last victory in 2011. Their chances are stimulated by the return of two important veterans, Craig Ervine and Sean Williams, both of whom missed the one -off test against Ireland earlier this year. With Sikandar Raza away from the PSL, the responsibility for Williams and Captain Erhine falls to anchor the side. In the Batting department, people like Ben Curran, Nick Welch and Nyasha Mayavo are still new in the test arena and they become a stiff challenge. Zimbabwe has a versatile group of all -rounders in Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell and Wessenly Madhevere, who are all expected to contribute to both departments. The pace duo of blessing muzarabani and Richard Narava will be crucial, especially with rain that is predicted during the first test. In the spino department, left-arm Spinner Wellington Masakadza returns to the test set-up, while non-covered leg spinner Vincent Masekesa adds a new option to the mix. Bangladesh is a difficult team to beat at home and Zimbabwe will have to take their A-game with them to overcome them. Can they draw first blood in Sylhet? We will find out soon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/section/sports/cricket/live-score/bangladesh-vs-zimbabwe-1st-test-live-score-full-scorecard-highlights-zimbabwe-in-bangladesh-2-test-series-2025-bazm04202025257903/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos