



So far it has been a quiet portal window for the spring transfer portal for Alabama Football. The Crimson Tide has not been interested in offering bidding wars and bare debur and the company is familiar with the projected starters for the 2025 season. However, they want to fill a few places around the margins and improve the depth in a few positions. One of those positions is a tight end that Alabama had only one healthy stock market option towards the end of spring practice. With Josh Cuevas, Danny Lewis Jr. And Marshall Pritchett All Out, Redshirt was first -year student Jay Lindsay the last man stood. Alabama gets reinforcements with 4-star in Kaleb Edwards in the summer that register. But it was clear after the spring training that the Karmozijnrode tide needed at least another body in the room. Deboer and Company have set their sights on Troy Te Transfer Brody Dalton. Per al.comDalton will soon be in Tuscaloosa during an official visit. Dalton is a fyffe, resident of Alabama and spent the last two seasons in Troy after switching after his first -year season at UAB. Dalton caught 15 steps for 188 yards and three touchdowns for the Trojan horses last season. Dalton would be the in-line tight end that Crimson Tide is looking for and a clear potential replacement for Robbie Ouzts. Ouzts never set up major statistics in Tuscaloosa, but he was a valuable part of the violation with his blocking capacity. Dalton would not be a fantastic addition, but he is just the type of player Deboer looking for this spring. A quiet spring transfer portal has been welcome for fans of Alabama This window for the transfer of spring has been “boring”. That's just ok for fans of Alabama. After the retirement of Nick Saban last January, Tide fans passed a wave of transfers from the program, while the new coaching staff had no one to pour itself until spring with the portal window that was closed. It was an open season on the schedule of Alabama. It wasn't fun. A quiet portal window has been a welcome look for fans of Alabama. The window is open on Wednesday and there has still been no stock market player to enter the portal from Tuscaloosa. It can still happen if the portal window is open until the 25th. But this cycle will not be a massive exodus. Instead it has all been quiet in Tuscaloosa and downright boring. And boring is great for Alabama fans.

