Clubs – National Community Cricket Awards





The National Community Cricket Awards (Previously known as A sport for all prices) Since 2016/17, recognized leaders and excellent initiatives in community cricket. The prizes are tailored to the goal of Cricket Australia to unite and inspire everyone to love and play cricket and are announced every year during the National Volunteer Week in May. There are 15 x Awards categories: Celebrate cricket in schools A school, ambassador or initiative that celebrates the connection between school, student and the broader cricket community. Year Winner Highly praised 2023/24 Southern Cross Catholic College, Townsville (Qld) Robert Steel, Wedderburn College (VIC) 2022/23 Joshua Wardell, Spring Mountain State School (Qld) Annie Mackenzie, Glenora District High School (TAS) 2021/22 Wayne Schultz, Roxburgh Park PS (VIC) Katie Liebelt, Clare High School (in) 2020/21 Bayanami Public School (NSW) Stuart Medcraft, Mowbray CC (TAS) 2019/20 Margo Macintosh, Catholic Secondary Schools Sports Assoc. (Qld) Mark and Michelle, Baulkham Hills North PS (NSW) Community Cricket Association of the Year A cricket association that works actively to create sustainable competition that offers opportunities for everyone to get the chance to be involved in Cricket. Year Winner Highly praised 2023/24 Indian Australian Multicultural Sports Association (ACT) Alexandra & Eastern Hills Ca (SA) 2022/23 Cricket Albury Wodonga (NSW/VIC) Chinchilla Ca (Qld) 2021/22 Barossa & Light Ca (SA) Colac & District CA (VIC) 2020/21 Alexandra & Eastern Hills Ca (SA) Swan Hill District CA (VIC) 2019/20 Young District CA (ACT) Young Ca (act) Toowoomba Ca (Qld) 2018/19 Para Districts CA (SA) Manly Warringah Junior CA (NSW) 2017/18 Orange District Junior CA (NSW) Melbourne All-Tabilities CA (VIC) 2016/17 Hurricanes Primary League (bag) Community Cricket Club of the Year A community cricket club that actively creates hospitable environments and wants to create sustainable participation and growth through good governance, volunteer support and inclusive programs on the field. Year Winner Highly praised 2023/24 Northern Districts (Butchers) CC (NSW) Kiewa CC (VIC) 2022/23 Southern District Magpies CC (Qld) Sanctuary Lakes CC (VIC) 2021/22 Warwick Greenwood CC (WA) Bega Angledale CC (NSW) 2020/21 Lianault CC (WA) Enfield United Community CC (SA) 2019/20 Wembley Districts Junior CC (WA) Edinburgh CC (VIC) 2018/19 Youlden Parkville CC (VIC) Quinns Rock CC (WA) 2017/18 Edinburgh CC (VIC) The finds cc (bag) 2016/17 Camden CC (NSW) Community Cricket Coach of the Year A coach who is an example of coaching the Australian way. Someone who has done everything to ensure that participants are supported to develop both their skills and lifelong love for cricket. Year Winner Highly praised 2023/24 David Turnbull, Jandakot Lakes Junior CC (WA) Brett Mactives, Modbury CC (SA) 2022/23 Roy Rinks, Griffith District CA (NSW) John Hignett, Whitfords Junior CC (WA) 2021/22 Ian Kenny, Streams Bay CC (SA) Andrew Watson, Southern Districts Magpies CC (Qld) 2020/21 Mark MacDonald, Winston Hills CC (NSW) Rob Ward, Western Region Junior CA (VIC) 2019/20 Jaccob Rodda, Irwarra CC (VIC) Kim Williams, Clermont Bulls CC (Qld) 2018/19 Imran Webb, in deaf and hard -hearing team (in) Jeremy Byrne, Buninyong CC (VIC) 2017/18 Daryl Forrest, Cooroy-Emundi CC (QL) Phil Jenkins, Wagga City CC (NSW) 2016/17 Hussain Hanif, Yarraville Club CC (VIC) Community Cricket Partnership of the Year This prize acknowledges the excellent leadership and support in building community -based partnerships that offer positive results to the cricket community (eg local government, non -profit groups, several clubs). Year Winner Highly praised 2023/24 Harrup Park and Mackay Ca (Qld) Brighton CC & Childhood Cancer Association (SA) 2022/23 St George Cricket Association & South West School Sport (Qld) Blacktown City & District CA (NSW) 2021/22 Blind Cricket Tasmania (Tas) Townsville Western Suburbs & Garbutt Magpies (Qld) 2020/21 Cumberland City Council (NSW) Kingsley Woodvale Junior CC (WA) 2019/20 Bassendean Junior CC & Bridgewater Oats Street (WA) Barossa Council (AT) 2018/19 Vodafone Australia Inclusion 2017/18 New horizons South West Indigenous Network (Qld) 2016/17 The Lord's Taverners Australia Community Facility Project of the Year This prize recognizes a club, organizational or local government agency that has developed or re-developed a cricket facility for the community that has achieved the strategic objectives of Australian crickets, established environmentally-friendly sustainable design and facilitated successful stakeholders relationships. Year Winner Highly praised 2023/24 Maroonondah municipal council Maroonondah Edge Center (VIC) Tanunda CC Tanunda Recreation Park (SA) 2018/19 Irrewarra CC (VIC) Shoobridge Park (TAS) 2017/18 Sheffield cc (bag) Mulgrave combined CC (Qld) 2016/17 Calounra CC (Qld) Community Match Official of the Year A competition officer (such as a scorer, team manager, umpire) who sets a good example in defending safe, honest and pleasant cricket for everyone. Year Winner Highly praised 2023/24 Phillip Turtle (NSW) Melina Luther (Qld) 2022/23 Alison Fairleigh (Qld) Matthew Kruger (van) 2021/22 Darrell Holt (VIC) Greg Payne (Qld) 2020/21 Marcus Rosas (NT) Glenn Pepper (NSW) 2019/20 Bruce Wood (NSW) Tony Willmott (bag) 2018/19 Paul Todd (AT) Graeme Glazebrook (NSW) 2017/18 Ron Buchholz (Qld) Chris Ive (VIC) 2016/17 Geoff Jackson (bag) Cricket Blast Coordinator of the Year This prize acknowledges a coordinator that emphasizes the essential aspects of the role of the Blast Coordinator cricket, aimed at creating a pleasant, inclusive and skill-oriented environment, while the involvement of the community is promoted and contributes to the future of cricket. Year Winner Highly praised 2023/24 Ash Hockin, Albury CC (NSW) Matthew Braid, Busselton Margaret River Junior CA (WA) Inclusion and diversity initiative of the year This prize recognizes the excellent delivery of various and inclusive experiences by finding smart and innovative ways to involve their club and grow. Year Winner Highly praised 2023/24 Sanjay Sharma, Indian Australian Multicultural Sports Assoc (ACT) Tasmanian Nepalese Cricket Association (TAS) 2022/23 West Pennant Hills Cherrybrook CC (NSW) Margaret River Hawks CC (WA) 2021/22 Mechelle Hair (NSW) Morphettville Park CC (AT) 2020/21 Bateman Junior Cricket Club (WA) Southern District Magpies Cricket Club (Qld) 2019/20 Multicultural Communities of Australia (SA) Wembley Districts Junior CC (WA) Indoor facility of the year An indoor facility that embraces the connection with the community and cricket to provide the best program experience to the participants. Year Winner Highly praised 2023/24 Mark Taylor Oval Indoor Cricket Center (NSW) Croydon Indoor Sports (VIC) 2022/23 John Mackay Sports Center (NSW) Casey Stadium YMCA (VIC) 2021/22 Box Hill Action Indoor Sports (VIC) Mega Courts Indoor Sports (SA) 2020/21 Newcastle Indoor Sports (NSW) Bouncer Indoor Sport (WA) 2019/20 Wildcatz Indoor Sports (Qld) MacLey's Indoor Sports (NSW) Junior initiative of the year Recognizing the excellent delivery of Junior Cricket experiences by finding smart and innovative ways to involve their junior offering and growing with a focus on education, pleasure and social connection. Year Winner Highly praised 2023/24 Payneham CC (in) Manly Warringah Junior CA (NSW) 2022/23 North Queensland Country Club (Qld) Cowra Junior CA (NSW) 2021/22 Herbert River CC (Qld) WYNYARD CC (TAS) 2020/21 Adelaide Nepalese Ca (SA) Goulburn District Junior CA (NSW) 2019/20 Fitzroy CC (SA) Mackay Ca (Qld) 2018/19 Edinburgh CC (VIC) Quinns Rock CC (WA) 2017/18 Souths Junior CC (Qld) Temora & District Junior CA (NSW) 2016/17 Wonga Park CC (VIC) Technology and media initiative of the year An individual, club or association that uses technology to create a connection with its members, by reducing volunteer time, connecting members via social media or improving the experience of participants. Year Winner Highly praised 2023/24 Coromandel Valley Ramblers CC (SA) SSS North Queensland Cricket Show (Qld) 2022/23 The Cricket Show Wide Bay (Qld) Parramatta District CA (NSW) 2021/22 Wa country cricket board (wa) Aaron Hagenbach, MNC Cricket (NSW) 2020/21 Jarryd Simister & Nick Work, Coromandel Valley Ramblers CC (SA) Manly Warringah District CC (NSW) 2019/20 South -ca (bag) Ben Baker (Qld) Volunteer of the year An excellent person who has demonstrated an important contribution and leadership in supporting their club, association, program or team to create great experiences for their community. Year Winner Highly praised 2023/24 Kirsten Piccinini, Wembler Districts JCC & Central JCA (WA) John Tate, Nightcliff CC & Northern Territory CMOA (NT) 2022/23 Amanda Fraser, Glenorie District CC (NSW) Andrew Guest, PCYC YARRABAH/MULGRAVE combined CC (Qld) 2021/22 Nicole Williams, Brighton CC (SA) Sandra Hagerty, Swan Valley CC (WA) 2018/19 Travers Zanker, Nichols Point CC (VIC) Charles Rose, University of Tasmania CC (TAS) 2017/18 Jason Schmidt, New Town CC (bag) Patricia Spry, Mareba CC (QDD) 2016/17 Margie Oldfield, Wembley Districts Junior CC (WA) Women and Girls Initiative of the Year This prize seems to celebrate the excellent delivery of women -based experiences by finding smart and innovative ways to involve their program and grow. Year Winner Highly praised 2023/24 White Knights Baldivis CC (WA) Hornsby KU-Ring-Gai & Hills District CA (NSW) 2022/23 Dubbo Junior CA (NSW) Pioneer Valley CC (Qld) 2021/22 West Pennant Hills Cherrybrook CC (NSW) Tassie Superstars Womens Team (TAS) 2020/21 Geraldton Regional Cricket Board (WA) Newcastle Junior CA & Charlestown Junior CC (NSW) 2019/20 Holland Park Junior CC (Qld) Barwon Womens Cricket Competition (VIC) Young leader of the year A younger, younger than 25 years old who positively influences the people around them by their leadership outside the field in volunteering. Year Winner Highly praised 2023/24 Josh Nieder, Reyrla CC (SA) Ava Danholt, Wembley Districts Junior CC (WA) 2022/23 Elysa Oliveri, BlowFly CC (NSW) Daniel Melican, Footscray United CC (VIC) 2021/22 Neel Kalia, Wembley Districts Junior CC (WA) Ellie Campbell, Burwood CC (VIC) 2020/21 Daniel Smith, Sister CC (bag) Jordan Jones, Blowfly CC (NSW) 2019/20 Danielle Chivers, West Pennant Hills Cherrybrook CC (NSW) James Roberts, CC CC (SA)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://play.cricket.com.au/community/clubs/awards The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos