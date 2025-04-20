



Provo, Utah– Byu Football has another remarkable player who enters the NCAA transferportal. A day after the news about WR/KR Keelan Marion that enters the portal, byu's starting MLB last season, Harrison Taggart, Portal-bound. Harrison Taggart is on its way to the NCAA -transfer portal Taggart said, “Let's work”, in response to a report that he was planning to enter the portal. Let's work. https://t.co/jtgujzisBC – Harrison Taggart (@Harrisontaggar4) April 19, 2025 Last season, Taggart was the starting Middest Linebacker for Byu on the number 1 defense in the Big 12. Taggart had 69 tackles, three tackles for loss, one bag and one interception last season. The former four -star perspective spent two seasons at Byu after switching from the University of Oregon, where he spent a year in Eugene. Taggart has eligible for two more years in his university career. The 6-foot-1, 230 pound prospect collected 97 tackles in the past two seasons at BYU. What is the next step at Linebacker for Byu football Positive is that the Linebacker place of Byu is a force. The cougars bring Isaiah Glasker and Jack Kelly back from last year's group. In order to then possibly replace Taggart, former four -star Rekruut Siala Eergera has the opportunity to step in immediately and to be the starting Middle Linebacker next season. Esera was a top performance who came from the spring exercises last month. Byu also has Miles Hall and Choe Bryant-Strother as other options such as Taggart is moving forward with his transfer from the Cougar football program. Raider Damuni, a safety on the defense of Byu, wrote on x: “scary Harry! Go be great my dawg!” Starting offensive lineman Weylin Lapuaho added: “Love you boi! Go be great!” The Spring NCAA transferportal for football is open until Friday, April 25. Mitch Harper is a Byu -Sinsider for KSLSports.com and organizes the Cougar Tracks Podcast (Subscribe) and Cougar Sports Saturday (123 hours) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitchs reporting from BYU in the Big 12 Conference OnX: @Mitch_harper. Do you want more coverage of byu sports? Take us wherever you go. Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utahs Sports Leader. This allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date with all your favorite teams. Follow @mitch_harper

