NCAA title arouses memories for the 84-year-old WMU Hockey-Aluin: I cried like a child

Kalamazoo, Mi Bill Murchison could not believe his own two eyes.

As the moment became reality, looking at his hockey team of Alma Maters in Vervoing, while last Saturday he celebrated his first national championship, the first generation of West-Michigan Forward was wiped out with emotion.

The good memories flooded his mind, he thought of all the exercises, games and travel. But above all he thought of his coach, Harry Lawson.

The hero who started it all.

I immediately thought of him, one of the most remarkable people I ever knew in my life, said Murchison, 84, in a conversation with Mlive. Everything that has been said about Harry Lawson is the right to goal and perhaps even a little underestimated. He did all the work to start this program.

Thinking of him alone makes me emotional.

1/34 West -Michigan returns to Lawson Arena as national champions

RELATED: Twist of Fate: WMU Hockey -founder graduated from the school that the Broncos Beat for NCAA title

Murchison, a graduate WMU from 1963, knew Lawson more than most. He was one of the first series of players to be coached by WMU Hockeys who founded father, play three seasons (1960-63) and travel through the country for a program that just got his legs.

There was interest in hockey and attempts to make it an official WMU sport in recent years, but Lawson, the namesake of Wmus Lawson Ice Arena, brought a deep passion for the sport when he came to Kalamazoo in 1946 in the Second World War. The resident of Boston sought donations from traders, collected equipment and put ice age on the City Ice Rink on Lake Street, According to the Kalamazoo Public Library.

Despite the chaos, Lawson continued to believe.

We were on a shoestring and we really had to have trouble staying alive, said Murchison, who now lives in Royal Oak as a retired teacher. But Harry did everything (to keep it going). His consultancy firm seemed in a dressing room, but everyone respected him for what he did, and he thought it was great.

By 1959 Intercollegial Hockey arrived in Kalamazoo when Lawson de Western Michigan Hockey Club, the universities, founded the first unofficial team. Murchison joined the team a year later, while the Broncos competed against people like Rutgers, Port Huron, Wayne State, Wisconsin and Ohio State.

Bill Murchison, Middle, shoots the Puck in the net during a Western Michigan hockey match in the 1961 season.(Courtesy Photo / Bill Murchison)

Harry's hero

From practicing in the late night hours on the City Ice Rink to making road trips with the oldest bus in Wmus Fleet, Murchisons Memory Bank is filled with cherished moments in a WMU uniform.

He remembers various Lawson.

Once in Cleveland we did not go in the dressing room between periods, and we were sitting on the couch when Harry's oranges cut for us, Murchison remembered. Someone in the crowd asked, why do you give them oranges?

Harry said, why don't you have one? And he threw an orange in the crowd.

People loved it.

Murchison also remembers that he traveled to West Point in New York and played a match against the army, where he played against a few military members who served in Vietnam during the war.

On a winter Monday afternoon our paths with those boys crossed only once in our lives, Murchison said. It was one of the most impressive experiences I have ever had.

The schedule for the Western Michigan Hockey match against Army West Point in 1962.(Courtesy Photo / Bill Murchison)

Murchison played both Vooruit and Center for Broncos and enjoyed a successful career that was emphasized by scoring five goals in a match against Ohio State. He said he often had a nose in front of the net.

There are people who have incredible talent, but they just don't seem to get that puck in the net, Murchison said. There are others who can be on average, but every time they are reached on the net, the puck is there and they can put it in the net.

I was lucky.

On the ice, Lawson built the Broncos in a legitimate competition and fast. Under Lawson's Watch, WMU never passed a losing season when he put together a record of 40-18-3.

In 1962, WMU went 10-1.

Harry was perfect for all of us, Murchison said. We respected him, we loved him and we tried to do our best for him.

Murchison often compares Lawson with Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the 32nd and longest serving US president.

If you want to understand Harry Lawson, just watch some images of our wartime president, Murchison said. Harry Lawson also had the dignity and impressive voice and presence that FDR had.

Lawson died in March 1967 at the age of 71. WMU officially called a university sport in 1973 with the programs addition to the Central Collegiate Hockey Association.

Lawson Ice Arena was opened in 1974 in honor of Lawson.

Stood on the map

After 52 years, the long -awaited dream of Western Michigans came out this season with the first national championship.

The Broncos Magical 2025 season contained an abundance of programs, including a very first number 1 ranking in the nation, together with the first NCHC-Regulant season and NCHC Tournament titles.

The national title mainly hit home for Murchison.

1/75 Fans join WMU Hockey when celebrating the NCAA title during National Champions Rally '

I couldn't talk about five minutes and I cried like a child who thought of Harry Lawson and everything he meant, all the life he touched, said Murchison, a retired police officer and former old teacher at Warren Mott High School. It was really an emotional moment for me.

In the first frozen four, WMU finished a few Bluebloods in college Hockey Denver and Boston University on their way to Broncos First Athletic National Title in every sport since 1965.

Who was not long after Murchison graduated.

There was nothing like the feeling of doing something that nobody ever thought was possible, Murchison said. Boston beating is really an achievement because they are among the leaders of university hockey. We cannot imagine the amount of pressure that was on those guys in those last two games. But they all performed and that is something that means a lot to me.

From playing in the initial phase of college hockey in Kalamazoo to watching the program rising as champions of the sport, Murchison has waited a lifetime as last Saturday.

Murchison could not be more proud to be a Bronco.

I was there at the beginning with coach Lawson and loved every minute of my experience there, he said. Were certainly on the map now, which makes me grateful that the program was taken over by the university. I thank God that the right name went on that arena, because you ever meet someone like he in your life.

I am proud to be one of Harrys heroes.

Side-by-Side Shots by Western Michigan Hockey during the 1960 season.(Courtesy Photo / Western Michigan University)

More WMU -Hockey:

Thousands of celebrate the national hockey title at WMU: we took over that city

WMU Hockeys 6 goals were the most in an NCAA title game since 2014 View all 6

See how fans go crazy while Western Michigan NCAA Hockey National Championship wins

This is at home: how Pat Ferschweiler number 1 WMU hockey built in a university forces

It's like a dream: WMU Hockey Pops Champagne with fans on return to Kalamazoo

Banks go up in flames while WMU fans are celebrating the National Hockey Championship

WMU hockey fans appear, appear and help programs to deliver first national title

He is a warrior: on the big stage, Northvilles Owen Michaels WMU legend becomes