Days after reports came about Saudi Arabias Public Investment Fund that shows an interest in starting a Grand Slam-style tournament in World Cricket, Cricket Australias Chief Executive Officer Todd Greenberg shared his vision that the cricket world is open to the idea. Greenberg, who in the past was the chief of National Rugby League (NRL) in Australia, had attended the ICC meeting in Zimbabwe earlier this month and shared that the Saudi interest was one of the topics in the ICC meeting.

You don't have to be Einstein to find out that there is a chance for Saudi investments for many sports around the world. The most important point is: do you want it to happen to you, or do you want it to happen to you? I took a look for cricket that if that happened, wo would rather be in the conversation than be outside the conversation, Greenberg told the Sydney Morning Herald.

In recent years, Saudi -Arabias have pushed government investment funds in sport with investments in Liv Golf, Premier League Club Newcastle United, Saudi Pro League and ATP Tour and WTA Tour in Tennis. Liv Golf had been in battle with PGA Tour of America and the issue has been hanging since the last two years, with some golfers chosen to play only Liv Golf and US President Donald Trump also arranged a meeting between the two. At World Cricket, Greenberg insisted on looking at other examples. We have clearly seen what happens when you are outside the conversation in other sports. So, bring a curious spirit on it, and there will be many challenges, but that curious spirit will come in handy. There will still be people who feel a level of concern, and that is completely understandable. And I will share some of those worries. But I also believe that the world is quickly evolving, so for us to think that some of these things will disappear, I think it would be to the detriment of our sport. So, make sure that you are in the conversation or at least get the chance to listen, is important because I don't want it to happen without our knowledge or understanding or input, Greenberg said.

Earlier this year, the English and Wales Cricket Board sold 49 percent of the importance in the teams in the hundred who raised more than $ 649.6 million. The CEO of Cricket Australia also spoke about such a possibility in Big Bash League.

I think that many people on the back of what happened in the UK with the hundred just expect it to do the same here. And I am difficult to point out to people that is not the case. What we have to do first is to see what options for headroom Weve have, which growth opportunities we have in the competition. This is a very profitable competition. It is really doing well. So the question for us is how we maximize what of it? Is that part of our strategy, is it expansion? And given all those things before we are even about to be, do we want external investments to be in our competition? I don't want to be the sport that puts his head in the sand. I want to be a sport that has the future and is broad -minded for both evolution and change, while it always protects what is really fundamental and the sport for sport, Greenberg told News Corp.