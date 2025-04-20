College Football Star dies at the age of 21, the university announces





Springfield, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – Missouri State University announced on Saturday that one of the football players died. According to the Missouri State University Bears football team, defensive star Todric McGee Died early on Saturday morning. University officials said that the 21-year-old was injured in an apartment complex on Friday. He was sent to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries. Missouri State University mourns the death of football star Todric McGee. (Missouri State University) The Springfield police said that officers responded to a call in the 500 block of East Cherry Street with regard to a person who suffers from a casual shot wound on Friday. The police later confirmed that the injured person was McGee. On behalf of the university and our entire department we want to express our condolences to Todrics Family, Friends and teammates, Missouri State Director of Athletics Patrick Ransdell. A resident of Wichita, Kansas, McGee graduated from the Wichita Northwest High School. He entered his fifth season with the Missouri State Football Program. The 21-year-old was the Bears start safety in 2023 and 2024 And achieved all conference in 2023. This tragedy has shuffled our football program to the core and we want them to know that we are here to support them in every possible way in this extremely difficult time, Ransdell said. According to Ransdell, complaints counseling services are immediately available for staff and student athletes. Our football family is in shock and mourns about the loss of Todric, said Beers main football coach Ryan Beard. We ask everyone to currently respect the privacy of his family and our most football team while we are starting the healing process. Join us to pray for Todric and the people who loved him. During his time as a bear, McGee earned the honor of: All-MVFC: 2023 (2nd team)

MVFC defensive player of the week : 31-3-14

Pres season All-MVFC: 2024 (2nd team) Copyright 2025 KY3 via Gray Local Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

