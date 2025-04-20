



Today, islanders is Cleanout Day, so get some crazy quotes and other things out of it. Bit it is also the day NHL -Splay -Futs Begin, with a first round that should be of pure pleasure for two weeks. Many great matchups, and of course a maximum series of games every night to keep us busy, even if one or two games are a guy. Things start with two Western Playoff -Series: Winnipeg vs. St. Louis The winners of the Presidents Trophy will compete against the starters who had a 12-game Win Streak (ended by these jets) to rise their season. The blues have improved enormously under Jim Montgomery, but they are still an 8 seed (sorry, wildcard) that Dylan Holloway misses, one of the keys to their revival. Of trivial note, the Schenn Brothers will be confronted every Other for the first time in the play -offs. How the jets will win: Talent -Superiority (despite missing Lars ACK, I mean nikolaj ehlers), attention to detail and connor Hellebuyck matching Jordan Binnington Clutch Save for Clutch Save. This team is currently built up. How the blues will win: Beyond Vezina -winner and probably finalist Hellebuyck Has a play -off flop reputationAlthough 4 countries there may have been broken down. But if he is staggering, or if the fear of the presidents the curse or memories of 2019 trophies (when the blues the jets threw on the way to a cup) become a fire storm after the first bad bounce or bad game, the blues have the horses to complete the work. Colorado vs. Dallas The stars and Jim Nill just keep knocking on the door, doing the right things year after year, and this looked like (another) year in which things could come for them. Then they went the avalanche in the first round and experienced Skid an end of the season, worse injuries to Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson. It's really not fair. But the stars have Mikko Rantanen, who is ripe for a revenge series against the team that would not make him the highest player in the world, or whatever he was looking for. Dallas has depth to alleviate those injuries a bit, even Matt Duchene has a Renaissance season such as his colleague conceptmate who shares a name with an Arena football player Meanwhile, the avalanche is pretty healthy, even perhaps Gabriel Landenskog for the first time since she canceled the cup. However, the stars have experienced Play -Off game maker Jake Oettinger, while the avalanche trusts the former law firm of Mackenzie, Blackwood and Wedwood. This should be an excellent series, it is just a shame that there are some stars (pun purely by chance) that will miss it. Islanders News Five questions opposite the islands out of season. [Newsday | Post]

In a very special podcast of weird island residents then and Mike talk to a Canuck's podcaster about their soap opera season, Pius Ster (once an Isles Training Camp Invitee) and others such as Cliff Ronning. [LHH]

He only played 11 games for the islands, but that handy fact means that Scott Perunovich was officially taken over for free. [THN] Elsewhere The Canucks had their purification day and all eyes were aimed at Elias Pettersson after the divorce with JT Miller. [Sportsnet]

Connor Bedard repeats his love for playing in Chicago. Was he born in Toronto? (No.) Why do they give him the Tavares treatment? [NHL]

The oilers get healthier almost just in time. [NHL]

The Leafs hope that their different approach under Craig Berube means different results in the late season. [NHL]

