Michigan took the field for the annual spring match on Saturday afternoon, with the Blue Team won with a final score of 17-0. With the game not broadcast live this year, an overview of all Michigan Stadium action on Saturday is.

First quarter

The first ride for the Blue Team resulted in a triple and out, with Bryce Underwood being fired by Cam Brandt during the first game of Scrimmage. The maize team reacted with four straight Jordan Marshall, but eventually turned over to the fourth and one, with first -year Jordan Young made the fourth down tackle.

With the ball in Maize Territory, the blue team went out again and out, with two incompleteness of Underwood.

The maize team took over on his own 13 Yard line after a Hudson Hollenbeck point. At the first game of his ride, Jadyn Davis completed a 25-year pass to Donaven McCulley on a free game thanks to the defense that sidelined. The ride would only block a few games later.

The Blue Team took over on its own line of 12 meters and was able to move the ball thanks to the decline of Justice Haynes. He had a 26 -meter run to get the ball in corn area. Underwood ended the quarter with back-to-back completies to channel goodwin to get the ball to the corn 20 Yard line.

End of the first quarter: Corn 0, Blue 0

Second quarter

In the Maize Red Zone, Underwood completed a pass from 12 meters to Jalen Hoffman in third place, on setting up a first and goal. However, the drive would not improve and end in a Stuart Blake Field goal to bring the score to 3-0.

On the next ride of the corn teams it went to midfield thanks to some defensive fines. Dominic Nichols made up for some of the blue teams with a bag on Davis. The drive was stuck with the Blue Teams 39 Yard line with a turnover on Downs.

The blue team took it from there and passed midfield, thanks two receptions from Hoffman and two Carry's from Micah Kaapana. The ride ended with a interception by Tevis Metcalf on a wandering throw from Underwood, giving the Maïteam the ball on its own four Yard line with 1:30 to play in half.

Conservatively, the maize team plays from the shadow of its goal posts thanks to a 13-year Carry by Bryson Kuzdzal. A Davis bag ended the ride and half.

End of the first half: Blue 3, corn 0

Third quarter

The maize team started with the ball, but the drive did not last long, because Jeremiah Lowe had applied Davis. With the ball in corn area, Underwood went back to Hoffman twice to move the ball to the red zone. A Pass Interference -Fine gave the blue team the ball on the two Yard line. Kaapana hit it for the first touchdown of the day, giving the Blue Team a 10-0 lead.

The maize team had to respond, was able to go up the field thanks to a nice running from Kuzdzal, including a 38-year run to get to the corn area. The ride ended around the 25 Yard line after a missed field goal.

After the teams had changed outs, the blue team got the ball back on its own 15 Yard line at the end of the quarter. Underwood had a 13-year completion on Andrew Marsh on a route, which made a nice move to pick up some extra meters after the catch.

End of the third quarter: Blue 10, corn 0

Fourth quarter

On a third and 12 Underwood immediately returned to Hoffman and picked up the first after a nice catch and run. The blue team moved to corn area with a solid course of Kaapna. They went for a home run in the direction of Goodwins, but the ball was overthrown by Underwood from the end zone.

Snagnament opposite another third and long, Underwood used his legs to bring down a first with a 17-year run to reach the 29 Yard line. However, the drive ended with a different field goal.

In an attempt to limit the gap, the corn team got the ball back and moved to blue territory with a few Davis voltage to Logan Forbes. Davis and the maize attack could not generate much afterwards, but the quarterback climbed 13 meters on third and 12.

The blue team got the ball back in the decreasing seconds of the game and used a flea flashes to get the ball back in the hands of Jalen Hoffman, who went 88 Yards for the score. The game would end there, with the blue team as a victor.

End of the game: Blue 17, corn 0