Remember Steven Edge

Lancashire Cricket and Lancashire Cricket Foundation are sad to hear from the death of vice -president Steven Edge last week.

Steven graduated from the Exeter University and was a lawyer through trade in the slaughter of the law firm and May. He specialized in corporation tax and became a partner with the company in 1982.

Steven A proud fan of Lancashire and Bolton Wanderers was also a long -standing supporter and champion of the Lancashire Cricket Foundation. His generous spirit and relentless dedication to return, left a lasting stamp on communities in the northwest. Because of his support, underprivileged children have had access to professional coaching and the chance to fall in love with the game we all cherish.

His efforts went much further than financial support. Steven helped bring his network of friends and colleagues together for a memorable dinner in the long room at Lords with the proceeds that directly benefit junior cricket in Lancashire, a true proof of his love for both the game and our community.

Steven had a deep-rooted affinity with the club and in the days before apprentice contracts a number of our younger players helped to settle on their route to become professional cricketers by offering the club extra financial resources that helped to bridge the gap between the amateur and professional ranks. Josh Bohannon and Kesh Fonseka shine the current examples of his friendliness and generosity.

He also arranged and financed a dinner in the restaurant of Mosimann in London with twenty high-net worth individuals attended by the clubs deceased chairman David Hodgkiss and former players, including David Lloyd, Paul Allott and Warren Hegg, who helped to raise substantial amounts to the base.

In 2011 he became a vice-president of Lancashire Cricket as recognition for his support for juvenile cricket.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad time.