Tennessee Football Spring Transfer Portal: News, Updates by Vols Insiders after the exit of Nico Iamaleava
The volunteers of Tennessee have been to the headlines because of their back and forth with now starting Quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who is officially in the portal of the University Football Transfer. Iamaleava tried to negotiate for more money before he chose to enter the portal in the hope of a larger deal elsewhere. The former five-star reckut ended his career in Tennessee with a 11-3 record as a starter, who led the Vols to their very first College Football Playoff performance in 2024. Head coach Josh Heupel is now looking for a new Quarterback in the College Football Transfer.
Tennessee still has different Quarterback options on the football schedule in Tennessee, so it does not necessarily have to follow a big name in that position. There are several other needs for hip and the Tennessee football coaching staff, where the transfer portal comes into play. If you want the last Tennessee football news See what the proven team of Insiders says on Govols247, the 247Sports branch that covers the volunteers of Tennessee.
The Govols247 insiders offer terrain updates on any development in the Tennessee football program, including insights from Wes Rucker, Patrick Brown, Ryan Callahan and Ben McKee, who have deep-rooted ties in the community of Tennessee Vols. Get all the inside of the football program, plus VIP Intel on Tennessee -football, basketball, recruitment and more. Plus gaining access to the Irish Illustrated Message Boards where you can connect to other Tennessee fans and insiders. Get it right here.
And currently Govols247 offers 50% discount on annual subscriptions*, so This is the time to register.
Tennessee Football Roster News
Former four-star perspectives Jake Merklinger and George Macintyre were both able to win the starting Quarterback track in the fall, but adding a more experienced quarterback to the selection could help to bridge the gap between the departure of Iamaleava and the Young Signal Callers. Notre Dame Rising Senior Steve Angeli entered the portal this week and joined the growing list of quarterbacks in which Tennessee could be interested. He completed six of the seven steps for 44 Yards on a ride to end the first half of the Orange Bowl last season.
De Vols have to deal with several spring departure in the secondary, because fifth -year senior Safety Christian Charles and Junior Safety John Slaughter both entered the portal this week. Charles was the last remaining player of the recruitment class of Tennessee from 2021 who was usually signed before former head coach Jeremy Pruert was fired. He was part of a rotation of four men on safety last year and played 233 careers in special teams.Get more Tennessee Football Roster updates at Govols247.
How you can get Insider Tennessee football updates
The Govols247 team brings up-to-the-minute updates about the latest transfer portal goals at Quarterback, Staff News and 2026 Football Recruiting.You can only get it on Govols247.
What will the football schedule from 2025 look like, and what shocking movements outside the season are the volunteers in store after the decision of Iamaleava to leave?Go to Irish illustrated to get the last Tennessee Football News, all of a team of insiders engagedAnd discover.
And memory, Govols247 offers a 50% discount on an annual VIP membership, so Subscribe now before it's too late.
*Conditions: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to GOVOLS247. After the first year, the subscription on an annual basis will be used again at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to change or cancel this promotion at any time. Write [email protected] with any questions you have.
