6 Striking artists of Michigan Footballs 2025 Spring Game

The Spring Game of Michigan Wolverines 2025 contained a number of great versions on both sides of the ball, giving fans a first look at whom some of the greatest contributors could be on the field this season.

Here is a look at the three defensive and three attacking players who stood out the most on Saturday.

DB Joziah Edmond

Michigan needs a cornerback this season to perform this season alongside Zeke Berry and Jyaire Hill, and Edmond entered spring as a candidate to do this. Edmond played before the Maïteam on Saturday and made a good impression and seems to be in the race to be the number 3 corner on the depth card.

On Saturday, Edmond made a handful of fun tackles in Run support, including a stop on a fourth and one on Justice Haynes. He also helped to disturb a Bryce Underwood Deep Ball intended for Jamar Browder in the third quarter. Edmond seemed to rise as the season lasted last year last year, so hopefully this was the start of a Breakout campaign.

RB Justice Haynes

Haynes was one of the larger additions that Michigan made this season in the portal, and he got the start to run back for the Blue Team. He immediately made an impact, both wore and catching the ball. His biggest game of the game was a 26-year run in the first quarter to set up a field goal.

On Saturday Haynes made a handful of impactful runs and regularly shows the power and power that makes him a difficult player to bring down. Fans must be careful that he is a good addition to Jordan Marshall this fall.

Db tevis metcalf

Metcalf switched from Arkansas and had not had much impact in his first -year season with the Razorbacks. However, he put together a fun coverage for the maize team on Saturday.

With Corner, Metcalf made a few nice plays in the second quarter. His first was a pass break -up in the end zone on an underwood pass intended for Joe Taylor. The other was a interception on third and long on a wandering underwood throw. It is still to be seen how impactful Metcalf will be this fall, but his spring game was a good start to his career in Michigan.

In Jalen Hoffman

Hogan Hansen did not play on Saturday and gave a number of other tight ends the chance to get some snaps. One of those players was Hoffman, who was quite busy for the blue team. With a little more progression in the summer, we might see an increased role of him this season.

Hoffman has been a name that so far generated a lot of buzz with the tight ends, but he certainly looked like the favorite goal of Underwoods in the spring game. He made a handful of beautiful receptions on routes and crossers to keep the journeys alive. He also had the biggest game of the game, a touchdown for 88 yards on a flea flicker to end the game.

The Dominic Nichols

Nichols received a number of praising reviews this spring and he watched the role for the Blue Team. His biggest part of the day was a bag of Jadyn Davis in the second quarter on which he used his speed to get past first -year attacking Tackle Andrew Babalola, the first general choice in the spring game.

With a few snaps to go on the edge this season, Nichols Ascent has been an important development for the defense of Wink Martindales. With a little more progression in the summer, he could get a lot of snaps this fall.

RB Bryson Kuzdzal

The Wolverines lost Benjamin Hall to the transfer portal earlier this week, which means that there was a good chance that another run to run back in the spring game. Kuzdzal did exactly that and made a good thing to be the no. 3 men on the depth card.

On 198 pounds, Kuzdzals Slashing Style is a good addition to what Michigan has with Marshall and Haynes. On Saturday he showed some speed and shift, exploded for a 38-year Carry in the third quarter. He also broke a handful of tackles and helped keep the drives alive for the maize team, which otherwise had difficulty generating offense. It will be interesting to see if he can pass Michah Kaapana on the depth card before the season starts, but he made a good impression on Saturday.