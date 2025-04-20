Columbia, SC No. 4 Texas Herentennis went on Saturday to the SEC Championship Final with a 4-2 victory over 5 seed no. 14 Tennessee in the Carolina Tennis Center in Columbia, SC de Longhorns will then be confronted with the host 3 Seed no. 13 South Carolina on Sunday at 4 p.m. et/15 pm CT. Moreover, the victory over the volunteers rubbed the only sec loss of the season of the season.

Just like the Texas quarterfinals against Auburn, the Longhorns were again first of the Dubbofhof Pierre-Yves Bailly and freshmen Sebastian Eriksson . Tennessee, however, came back with two wins at NRS. 2 and 1 to secure the double point. The volunteers also took the first singles victory over number 6 for a 2-0 lead, but they were all longhorns from there, because they gathered for four singles victories by No. 46 Bailly at number 3, Eriksson at no. 5, Junior no. 72 Jonah Braswell At No. 4 and First -year no. 2 Timo Legout At number 1.

The match was granted by Legout, who encountered a match point against him in his second set, but that fought to go a three set victory at no. 31 Alex Kotzen, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3. That match was one of the two still on the field with Texas with a 3-2 general lead, but in the other match at number 2, Junior nr. 22 Sebastian Gorzny Was a match, but in his third set while fighting due to an injury.

Legout opened his match with a Deuce-Point break, but Kotzen broke back in the next game. Kotzen later gave in Deuce for a 3-2 lead, broke again and consolidated his break for a 3-0 run and 5-2 advantage. Legout responded with its own 3-0 run and had a breaking point at Deuce in the next game, but Kotzen was able to hold 6-5 and then break for the set. Kotzen started the second set on a 3-0 run and had two break opportunities to bring the score to 4-0, but Legout won both points for 3-1 instead. Kotzen held the next game at Love for 4-1, and although Legout held and returned with a break for 4-3, Kotzen broke 5-3 again to give himself a position to serve before the game. Deuce reached that game to give Kotzen a match point, but Legout would not be refused and collected the break he needed to generate a 4-0 point for his 7-5 victory. In the third set, the first seven games were remarkable all breaks, giving Legout a 4-3 lead, although his second and third service games had gone to Deuce. That is then Legout finally broke the series of breaks for a 5-3 lead and then raised his fifth break of the set to achieve the victory, causing his teammates to stream at his court.

Not long before, Braswell de Longhorns had given their 3-2 general lead by putting together an impressive comeback of itself in a different style, at the top of Jose Garcia, 4-6, 6-0, 6-0 at number 4. The first six games of the game continued on Serve with Braswell, despite the last three of those who all reached all those. Garcia then claimed the only break of the set for a 4-3 lead on the way to his 6-4 victory. However, it was all Braswell from there, while wiping the 12 games the rest of the road and won three Deuce points in the second set and two in the third.

The two singles victories for Texas in the run -up to that point were almost as decisive as the last two sets for Braswell. Eriksson had tied the game, 2-2, with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Jan Kobierski at number 5. It was Kobierski who took a 2-0 lead with a hold and deuce point break, but Eriksson responded by making an 8-0 run to capture the first set and put a 2-0 lead in the second place. Eriksson won two Deuce points in that piece, which he used for a guard for 2-2 and a break for 5-2 in the first set. In the second, Kobierski won his only match at the only Deuce point, with a shortage of 2-1. However, Eriksson would only surrender four points for the rest of the game when he closed a 4-0 run to win 12 of the last 13 games.

Bailly had received the Longhorns on the board with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Alejandro Moreno at number 3. Bailly wiped the first set as part of a 7-0 run to start the game, because all three of Moreno's service games reached Deuce in the first set. Bailly then held on to start the second set just before Moreno held for his only game of the game. Bailly took it from there, so Moreno limited the rest of the road to just five points with three of those on a Deuce-Point Hold for Bailly for 4-1.

With second -year -old Lucas Brown and freshmen Oliver Ojakaar Still from the line -up of the singles, first -year students Evan Burnett Retelled again, but fell 6-1, 6-1, to Ian Cruz at number 6. Burnett won the second match of the match at Love, and in the second set broke for 3-1, but Moreno won all three of that frame to prevent a Rally from Burnett.

The only match that went unfinished was number 2 where Gorzny fought against a first set of injury against one in the third set, but he was against No. 27 Shunsuke Mitsui, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 2-3. Prior to the injury, Gorzny usually checked the first set with a 5-2 after he had reached a 3-0 benefit. Mitsui came back within 3-2 with a break and a Deuce-Point Hold, but Gorzny kept and broke again. Mitsui then won the next three games, covered by a Deuce-Point break for 5-5, and after Gorzny answered the Deuce-Point Pause to regain a 6-5 lead, Mitsui forced a tiebrak at Love. In the breaker, Mitsui took the first two points with a hold and a mini-break, but Gorzny then ran the table to win the set. Mitsui first broke in the second set for a 2-1 lead, but Gorzny broke back on a Deuce point. Mitsui then broke again and consolidated for a 4-2 lead, and after Gorzny held for 4-3, the last two games with a Deuce-Point Hold and a break won. Gorzny opened the third set with a break and a hold for a 2-0 lead, but Mitsui went on a 3-0 run before the game stopped.

Earlier in the doubles, the No. 78 pairs of Bailly and Eriksson was the first of the court with a 6-0 sweep from Lance Nisbet and James Newton at number 3. Three games achieved Deuce in the game with a hold for 2-0 and breaks for 3-0 and 5-0.

Tennessee Agreed then went double when Gorzny returned to the double game and in combination with Braswell, but the duo fell into Mitsui and Alan Jesudason, 6-3, at number 2. The volunteers took the only break in the second game on their way to their victory. Only one competition reached Deuce, who kept the Longhorns for a 5-3 deficit.

The point was then dressed at number 1 as the no. 11 duo of Legout and Sophomore Lucas Brown were brought down by No. 9 Kots and Moreno, 6-4. The volunteers broke in the opening match and gave a 2-0 lead. The teams then exchanged Deuce Point, because the next four games were a 4-2 lead for Tennessee. The volunteers broke again in the next match for 5-2, but the Longhorns broke back on a Deuce point for 5-3 and held 5-4. Texas then had a 15-30 lead in the next game in their attempt to come back to Serve, but Tennessee claimed the next three points for the victory.

With the victory, Texas is now 24-4 this season.

#4 Texas 4, #14 Tennessee 2

Singles Order of Finish (6,3,5,4,1)

1. #2 Timo Legout (Tex) def. #31 Alex Kots (Tenn) 5-7, 7-5, 6-3

2. #27 Shunsuke Mitsui (Tenn) vs. #22 Sebastian Gorzny (Tex) 6-7 (2), 6-3, 3-2, UNF.

3. #46 Pierre-Yves Bailly (Tex) def. Alejandro Moreno (Tenn) 6-0, 6-1

4. Jonah Braswell (Tex) def. Jose Garcia (Tenn) 4-6, 6-0, 6-0

5. Sebastian Eriksson (Tex) def. Jan Kobierski (Tenn) 6-2, 6-1

6. Ian Cruz (Tenn) def. Evan Burnett (Tex) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles the finishing order (3,2,1)

1. #11 Alex Kotzen/Alejandro Moreno (Tenn) def. #9 Lucas Brown / Timo Legout (Tex) 6-4

2. Shunsuke Mitsui/Alan Jesudasone (Tenn) def. Sebastian Gorzny / Jonah Braswell (Tex) 6-3

3. #78 Pierre-Yves Bailly / Sebastian Eriksson (Tex) def. James Newton/Lance Nisbet (Tenn) 6-0

