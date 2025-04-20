Sports
Olympic Games Cricket
After 128 years, the cricket sport will again take the field in the Olympic Summer Games in 2028.
The first and only time that the sport was in the summer games in 1900 The second Olympic Games ever in Paris. Cricket was placed in the line -up for the 1904 competitions, organized in St. Louis, but was demolished for a lack of participation.
In the meantime, Cricket is one of the Most popular spectator sports In the world, with billions of fans worldwide.
So for Atul Rai, president of the Southern California Cricket Association, the return of the sport to the Olympic Games is long too late.
“It's high time,” said Rai. “It took a long time, but the Olympic Games are a worldwide event, and you know, Cricket needs the eyes of the world to see what a wonderful sport it is.”
A short history
The sport had its origins in England. It came to Our coasts in the 1700sBut was eventually overshadowed by a cousin who became the pastime of America.
“And of course, [Babe] Ruth came by and the popularity of baseball grew enormously, “said Rai.
In South California, Rai said, the sport was popular with British actors in Hollywood. And the amateur Hollywood Cricket Club, founded around 1932, took care of their interest.
“David Niven, Boris Karloff, Nigel Bruce. All these guys played cricket that days, you know,” said Rai.
Two years later, a new outfit was created by British expats, the Corinthian cricket club.
Both clubs played their matches in Griffith Park, until the fields were taken over by riders in the 1970s. Then, Rai said, players shifted to the fields Woodley Park In Van Nuys who has remained a local cricket -Mecca.
“The number of people playing cricket has grown steadily since that time,” said Rai, adding that the growth of the Southern California Cricket Association itself is a will of the permanent power of the sport in the region. “We went from six teams to now 50-plus teams in the association. It is completely from … San Diego to Santa Barbara to Riverside.”
The cricket diaspora
Mihir Gandhi grew up in Mumbai and played Cricket. He moved to the San Fernando Valley in the 1980s after obtaining his master's degree in Ohio. He never thought there would be a cricket scene in LA, until someone he met in a pizza -Joint him told him seven years after his arrival that competitions were being played in Woodley Park.
“Cricket is actually in our blood. We live and breathe cricket.” Said Gandhi. And to pick up the sport in his adopted house was huge.
“The expats that came to this country are away from their family, friends and everything to have a common land that brings us all together where we can play and enjoy the game and make new friends. It's a bit beautiful,” he said.
Since that fateful day, Gandhi has been an important part of the Southern California Cricket Association and held various functions, including now as treasurer of the club. The current resident of Orange County not only plays the game when and wherever he can, but also works actively to grow the sport.
“We welcome everyone who is interested in playing the game,” he said.
2028 Olympic Games
Cricket is famous as a multi -day affair. The format teams will compete during the La Olympics is the much faster T20, in which every match takes about 3 hours.
“It is a hectic pace, and therefore no time to waste, and everything moves very quickly,” said Rai. “In today's world, nobody has the time or patience to sit there and exercise more than a few hours.”
In 2028 the matches will be played on temporary fields that are being built on the Pomona Fairgrounds. Rai is a bit shocked that the facility will be dismantled after the competitions, because he said that interest in sport will continue to grow, need cricketers in LA to play to play.
Moreover, the treasurer of the Gandhi association said that having a permanent, professional facility will bring more international competitions to the city.
Yet the Olympic Games already gives the sport a huge signal boost. Rai said that from this summer, Cricket will be part of the Playla Youth Sports Initiative of Los Angeles, which gives children the chance to participate in a variety of Olympic sports prior to the competitions.
“Now that the Olympic Games are here, we want to make sure that the audience is aware and the children get the chance to play the game,” said Rai. “We want everyone to play the sport. That is our goal.”
