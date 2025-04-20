Largest take -away restaurants of the Spring Lame from Michigan football

Michigan held his annual spring match on Saturday afternoon in Michigan Stadium, with the Blue Team defeating the Maïteam 17-0.

Here are the biggest takeaway restaurants from Michigans Spring Game.

Bryce Underwood shows promise in debut

The Stat-line is not the largest, but Underwood certainly had his moments in a 17-0 win for the Blue Team. Underwood was 12-of-26 to 187 yards with one passing touchdown and one interception. Underwoods interception looked miscommunication on a deep ball, while his 88-meter touchdown pass was during the last game of the game to Jalen Hoffman on an end-Around flea-flicker-throw.

Underwood had a good shape in the bag and was aware of when it was time to prevent pressure and to flee. Underwoods arm talent seems to be top, but on a windy day in Ann Arbor he had his part of near-missers and balls that sailed with a wide margin (with more than a handful from the end zone or outside the borders).

Jadyn Davis is struggling

Michigan -fans saw Jadyn Davis Wandering after he did not appear in a competition last year and as a first -year student. Davis played the entire game for the maize team and went 6-of-17 for 74 Yards with two interceptions and four bags. Davis struggled with accuracy and missed some players short, intermediate and deep with some of these incompleteness, even though recipients were open. Many Davis strokes can be attributed to inconsistent footwork (throw away its rear foot, throw away the platform). Davis Voetwerk often looked like that of a short stop that throws off-cooker instead of keeping his feet and arm synchronously. Davis also picked up a few blind bags via the two-handed touch variety (no packing of the quarterback in the spring game), where if it was a real game with real tackling, he would have taken a huge hit to his back. The spring game was a small monster from Jadyn Davis in a glorified scrimmage, which is why this evaluation is far from definitive and we wish the young QB well.

First glimpse of Justice Haynes

Running Justin Haynes went through Alabama to Michigan this season via Alabama and has a strong chance, together with Jordan Marshall, to be Michigans RB1 this season. Haynes looked powerful and versatile in limited spring game, hurried for 51 yards on six Carry's, which is an impressive clip of 8.5 yards per Carry. The addition of Haynes could be a big one and it was exciting to see him in action.

Reserve players shine

Something great about the spring game is to see spare players shine. In the Spring Game from 2025, perhaps no player shone than tight end Jalen Hoffman. Hoffman had seven goals and caught all seven for 148, including the 88-Yard Touchdown. Hoffman still has to record a reception for two seasons in Michigan, but he clearly has a strong report with Bryce Underwood, and it will be interesting to see if Hoffman could be a surprise contribution during the 2025 campaign.

Another reserve player who had a good afternoon ran back Bryson Kuzdal, who hurried 105 meters on 14 Carry's for the maize team. Kuzdal was a two -star perspective in the 2023 class and contributed to special teams in his career in Michigan. Kuzdal ran with physicality and good eruptions of acceleration to have an objectively impressive day. Even if Kuzdal does not wear much in 2025, he showed his a heavy athlete that will at least effectively contribute to special teams.

Defense plays admirable

Both the corn and the blue defenses played well. Here are some highlight.

Cole Sullivan had 7 tackles (5 solo) for the corn team with one bag

Rayshaun Benny had a bag for the corn team

Tevis Metcalf had an interception for the corn team

Four players had a bag for the blue team (Dominic Nichols, Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, Chibi Anwunah, Ludgard Edokpayi).

Jeremiah Lowe had two interceptions for the blue team.

Shamari Earls had 5 tackles for the blue team, all of whom were solo.

The defenses played from start to finish with good effort. There were hard tackles, battles in the trenches and solid coverage in the secondary. In short, the defense looked tough and played with Hustle. 2025, the defensive coordinator of Michigan Wink Martindales will be at work in the second year, and it seems that his unit has a strong understanding of the defensive arrangement and vision.

It's still April

Were still far removed from the Michigans seal opener against New Mexico on 30 August and seeing two hours of a team in April will give the insights needed to say what the floor or the ceiling is for a team. Bryce Underwood is still only 17 years old, real first-year students and transfer players are still acclimatized to Michigans Playbook, New Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey still installs his schedule, and players still have months to reach their strength and conditioning goals. There is a lot of work to do, and there is still enough time for Michigan to be the best version of himself in 2025, it is still April.