Sports
Players in Stanley Cup Playoffs can be called to testify in Hockey Canada Trial
By Chris Johnston, Michael Russo and Katie Strang
Members of the Canadian World Juniors Team 2018 are currently playing for NHL teams in the Stanley Cup -Play -Offs, can be mentioned as witnesses during a process of sexual abuse that is planned to start in London next week.
Teams still have to be informed of whether the players are obliged to travel to London to take the position or whether they can virtually participate, told the competition sources told Athletics.
It was not completed, but we were told that players should be housed in the play -offs, said an agent for one of the players. That must mean video. The agent added that although he did not expect his client to travel to London during the play -offs, a criminal lawyer advised him that the decision would depend on the court's vote.
A general director of a Playoff team with a potential witness in his selection added: my thoughts would be that it would be virtual. That's what I expect.
There are other players who can be called to testify who no longer plays in the NHL or in teams that were not eligible for the play -offs.
An NHL officer told Athletics That everyone who has been asked to participate has shown that he is willing to do it, as far as I know. That civil servant is of the opinion that the players will participate in different ways, depending on the circumstances.
The test is expected to take about eight weeks, which means that it could stretch in the Stanley Cup final.
Five players of that 2018 World Juniors team Michael McLeod, Alex Forenton, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube and Cal Foote will end up on charges for sexual violence as a result of an incident in June 2018 in which a 20-year-old woman claimed that she was being attacked in a hotel room in London in several hours.
The alleged sexual attack took place after a Hockey Canada Gala that celebrated the Group Championship. In the original claim statement of the woman, submitted in April 2022 in the Supreme Court of Ontario, she said there were eight players in the room when they were reportedly attacked.
Nineteen of the 22 members of the Canadian World Juniors team attended the festivities in London. Of those 19, five were accused of abuse. (McLeod is the only one of the five with two charges; he was also sued in the violation.)
Seven players who were currently in the Play -Offs were in London at the weekend. The alleged incident took place: Brett Howden (Vegas Golden Knights), Drake Batherson (Ottawa Senators), Taylor Raddysh (Washington Capitals), Sam Steel (Dallas Stars), Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche), Jonah Gadjovich).
Another seven are no longer in the NHL or are in teams that have not made the play -offs: Colton Point (last played in Echl), Dante Fabbro (Columbus Blue Jackets), Conor Timmins (Pittsburgh Penguins), Jake Bean (Calgary Flames), Tyler Steenbergen (Last Speelte), and Bor), and Bor), and Bor), and Bor), and Boreris), and Bor), and Boreris), and Bores), and Boreris), and Boris), and Boreris), and Boris), and Boris), and Boreris) and Boreris) and Boreris) and Boreris (Borer))) and Boreris)) and Boreris))) and Borer! (Ahl).
None of those 14 players is accused of a crime.
Jordan Kyrou, Victor Mete and Kale Clague were in the 2018 championship team, but were not in London the weekend of the alleged incident.
(Illustration: Demetrius Robinson / Athletics; Top photos: Adam Glanzman, Patrick Smith / Getty Images)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6293138/2025/04/20/nhl-playoffs-2025-hockey-canada-trial-witnesses/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New evidence suggests the life of the distance planet
- Adityanath examines preparations before Kanpur's visit to the PM Modi
- Our safety at risk, but work goes right to the Beijing dragon, writes Chris Philp
- Syracuse Football receives the first transfer of the spring
- The earthquake was registered near Etoh
- The Nobel is only the beginning: 16 victories imagined for Donald Trump | Ariel Dorfman
- The shock poll shows the reform of England to win the next general election.
- Meet the cricket Bat master who keeps a great tradition alive
- Faced with trade: will he prevail to America first or Xis China?
- Beauty brands, Chinese district markets in the United States and playing companies are preparing for an impact
- The vice-minister of Sudaryono de Sudaryono meets Jokowi solo, admits praise
- Promotions and relegations in national and regional championships