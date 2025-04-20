Players in Stanley Cup Playoffs can be called to testify in Hockey Canada Trial

By Chris Johnston, Michael Russo and Katie Strang

Members of the Canadian World Juniors Team 2018 are currently playing for NHL teams in the Stanley Cup -Play -Offs, can be mentioned as witnesses during a process of sexual abuse that is planned to start in London next week.

Teams still have to be informed of whether the players are obliged to travel to London to take the position or whether they can virtually participate, told the competition sources told Athletics.

It was not completed, but we were told that players should be housed in the play -offs, said an agent for one of the players. That must mean video. The agent added that although he did not expect his client to travel to London during the play -offs, a criminal lawyer advised him that the decision would depend on the court's vote.

A general director of a Playoff team with a potential witness in his selection added: my thoughts would be that it would be virtual. That's what I expect.

There are other players who can be called to testify who no longer plays in the NHL or in teams that were not eligible for the play -offs.

An NHL officer told Athletics That everyone who has been asked to participate has shown that he is willing to do it, as far as I know. That civil servant is of the opinion that the players will participate in different ways, depending on the circumstances.

The test is expected to take about eight weeks, which means that it could stretch in the Stanley Cup final.

Five players of that 2018 World Juniors team Michael McLeod, Alex Forenton, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube and Cal Foote will end up on charges for sexual violence as a result of an incident in June 2018 in which a 20-year-old woman claimed that she was being attacked in a hotel room in London in several hours.

The alleged sexual attack took place after a Hockey Canada Gala that celebrated the Group Championship. In the original claim statement of the woman, submitted in April 2022 in the Supreme Court of Ontario, she said there were eight players in the room when they were reportedly attacked.

Nineteen of the 22 members of the Canadian World Juniors team attended the festivities in London. Of those 19, five were accused of abuse. (McLeod is the only one of the five with two charges; he was also sued in the violation.)

Seven players who were currently in the Play -Offs were in London at the weekend. The alleged incident took place: Brett Howden (Vegas Golden Knights), Drake Batherson (Ottawa Senators), Taylor Raddysh (Washington Capitals), Sam Steel (Dallas Stars), Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche), Jonah Gadjovich).

Another seven are no longer in the NHL or are in teams that have not made the play -offs: Colton Point (last played in Echl), Dante Fabbro (Columbus Blue Jackets), Conor Timmins (Pittsburgh Penguins), Jake Bean (Calgary Flames), Tyler Steenbergen (Last Speelte), and Bor), and Bor), and Bor), and Bor), and Boreris), and Bor), and Boreris), and Bores), and Boreris), and Boris), and Boreris), and Boris), and Boris), and Boreris) and Boreris) and Boreris) and Boreris (Borer))) and Boreris)) and Boreris))) and Borer! (Ahl).

None of those 14 players is accused of a crime.

Jordan Kyrou, Victor Mete and Kale Clague were in the 2018 championship team, but were not in London the weekend of the alleged incident.

