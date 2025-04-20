A broken dream birth table tennis movement in Shillong

In anticipation of the tennis day of the world, Monojit Mandal documents the journey of Jitendra Gershri, the architect of the sport in the city, to commemorate the sport for the inclusiveness and service to humanity.

He once dreamed of wearing the India sweater. Years of hard work, state medals and national performances brought him close, but not close enough. Infrastructure has failed him. Exposure avoided him. And the dream slid away.

But on the other side of Heartbreak was hope.

On Sunday Shillong, his readers brings the incredible story of Jitendra Gershri, a junior engineer by profession and a table tennis visionary through Passion, who turned a personal loss into collective triumph construction Meghalaya First Professional Table Tennis Academy.

Do you know how heartache sounds?

It is not always a loud cry or the sound of shattering glass. Sometimes it's just the silence Bounder of a white ping-pong ball on a concrete floor, echoing in an empty hall, long after the cheers are blurred. That was the reality for a man who once dreamed of playing for India. When the spotlights did not come on his way, he lit one for others.

This is the story of how a shattered dream led to the birth of Meghalaya, only professional Tennis AcademyLaban Sports Club Table Tennis Academy.

Meet Jitendra Gareria man who wears many hats. During the day he is a junior engineer at BSNL. He is the founder and head coach of the Academy who has quietly become the epicenter of Meghalaya table tennis revolution.

It all started with Hartzeer, told Gareri Sunday Shillong, sitting on a plastic chair next to the practical table, where the sound of paddles and laughter behind him echoed. But sometimes you need a heartbreak to build something meaningful.

It started when he was only 10. A boy, curious and with big eyes, brought through his uncle to NSCA stage in Lacumiere. There he met Jitendra Bishhis first coach, his first mentor. The boys' hands were small, but his dreams were huge. He was addicted within a year. His game picked up and Destiny gave him his first nod.

PK Majumdar, a library teacher and table enthusiast, saw him one evening and changed everything. He told my father that I had something special, and the next day we were in front of Father Sebastian, the director of St. Anthonys School, he remembers. Father looked at me and said, from tomorrow you will become a member of the school and take laurels through this game.

He did that.

From state championships to national school competitions, from representing Meghalaya to a 9-time state champion that has cut a name for itself. But while the years were over, reality caught up. Lack of infrastructure, zero exposure and the increasing pressure of a day's work strangled the dream slowly.

I dreamed of wearing the India sweater, says Garreri, eyes staring at the past. But no matter how hard I worked, I realized that I would have gotten on a treadmill without the system, but nowhere.

He gave up in 2015. He packed his paddle, stopped his medals and closed the dream in his closet.

But fate had one last service to play.

His daughter was born in 2019. A day later, his wife looked at the cabinet filled with dusty trophies and asked the question that his fire revived:

“If you don't play, why not teach? Maybe one of your students will wear the India sweater and live your dream.”

That line, he says, hit him harder than every smash on the table. And so a new chapter started.

With only one student, a poorly lit hall, 36 balls and a broken table, the academy was born on August 21, 2019. We waited for someone to come in every night at 5:30 am he laughs. It took weeks, but in the end a six -year -old boy and his mother walked in. That was our first victory.

The beginning was Humbletwo repaired tables, poor lighting, smooth floors. But there was no shortage of heart. He took loans, printed posters, cleaned tables with steel wool, welded legs back to life and trained every day as if it were the final of a national championship.

Help came in the form of two men Sammy Myrthong and Vernon E. Syiemwho believed not only in the man, but in the dream.

What Bah Sammy had done was told the truth, was something the government should have done. Although he has no background information in table tennis, his passion to promote the game to the next level is simply amazing. All the infrastructure that the academy has today has a table, every mat, every bulbis as a result of his contribution, Gareri said.

They were more than just customers. They were believers.

I am blessed that someone like Jiten is working together, said Sammy Myrthong, president of Laban Sports Club. We still have a long way to go, but we will definitely reach the top. I also have to recognize the silent support of Bah Vernon, our secretary, and the Dorbar Shnong of Laban.

For Bah Vernon, the journey was both emotional and visionary.

I just want to tell you, he said, that after we dropped the football team from Laban Sports Club in 2019, when we had reached the Super Division in the Shillong Sports Association football tournament, the table tennis academy started with a good coach, Jiten and his team. Since that time we have produced good, good TT players to represent the state. And we also hope this year, in the 4th Meghalaya Open TT tournament and 2 TT tournaments between school, we will get more and better star TT players.

His words wore more than just Pridethey wore an inheritance.

Laban Sports Club has an inheritance for a number of sports in Meghalaya, he added. But unfortunately Laban Sports Club could not get the recognition and name that it should have been given despite the efforts for different sports. But as a secretary I see that table tennis can give that recognition that the club has never received. And with the hard work, the dedication and the love for the game for the game, I am sure that the name of Laban Sports Club will shine at a day at a national and international level.

Despite the pandemic that stopped progress twice, Garreri has never given up. And when the doors reopened, he rebuilt Itagain and again. Floorsmats were laid, tables brought in at an international level, improved lighting. Slowly the academy of a forgotten corner evolved from Shillong to a beacon of table tennis in the northeast.

Today, Laban Sports Club Table Tennis Academy is not just a facility a statement.

From 2022 to 2025, the Academy has shattered records. From organizing the largest money -pricer tournaments in the state to winning 35 medals at the 2024 State Championship, the results speak for themselves. Students such as Ansh Ray and Shreya Thapa have been declared the most promising players in the state. And for the first time a player from Meghalaya, Debobrata Paul, was congratulated outside the state.

But for the founder it is not about medals.

It's about dreaming, he says. The kind I ever had. The kind that still lives in the eyes of every child who walks into the academy. And who knows, maybe one of them will finally wear that India sweater.

He pauses. Breathes breath.

My only wish is to see our children wear the tricolor and not only bring laurels to the state, but also for our country.

In a city where Cricket grabs the headlines and football, the grandstands, a small white ball bounces back and forth in a quiet hall at Labanking Dreams Alive, one rally at the same time.