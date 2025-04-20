Sports
Marcel Reed, Aggies Defensive Line Shine in A&M Football Spring Game
Texas A&M Football: How Kyle Field got his name
Kyle Field has been renewed several times and can now easily fit more than 100,000 people. Here is a history of the Texas A&M football field.
College station The next time someone sees Texas A&M football on the field, when the aggies start to prepare for their matchup against UTSA on August 30.
With the annual chestnut and white competition on Saturday, Spring No. 2 Under head coach Mike Elko officially covered in the books by the White Squad who beats Maroon 19-7.
Head coach Mike Elko and Co. have put the new look aggies in year 2 of its system, because A&M tries to elevate after a season of 8-5.
Understand that everything that is seen in a spring game should be taken possible with a pinch of salt, but there was still much to learn about this year's team.
Here are five observations from the spring match of the aggies Saturday:
Marcel Reed looks more comfortable
It was clear that the attack of the aggies was not a well -oiled machine on Saturday, but that was expected. Starting offensive rulers Trey Zuhn II and Ar'maj Reed-Adams that were not suitable have the right protection that is needed to present Quarterback Marcel Reed and the attack would always be a discouraging task.
Despite the limitations, Reed has still made a quality effort, ending with 213 passing yards on 18-of-28 pass. He threw a interception that he would like to have back, but it was clear from the work he feels comfortable as the leader of unity.
Reed showed silent feet in the bag, was effectively due to his progressions and sometimes flashed the walking ability he is known for.
All good signs for the new QB1 from A&M after his first spring camp as the undisputed leader in the room.
Wide Receivers Group looks a lot improved
A&M gave priority to adding ready-made talent of the transfer portal, and if the Spring Game is an indicator, they did exactly that.
Former Mississippi State Wideout Mario Craver led first with five receptions for 78 Yards, and North Carolina State Transfer KC Concepcion ended with seven receptions for 64 Yards.
Younger players who are already in the program are also performed and impressed. Izaiah Williams ended with four receptions, 41 yards and one touchdown, while Ashton Bethel-Romein finished with two receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown.
The top goals clearly feel with Conceptcion, Craver and second -year Terry BUSSEY that are at the forefront. Furthermore, there seems to be a handful of boys who could increase in 2025 and offer quality fiques on the outside for A&M.
First -year DL Marco Jones Balls Out
Maybe nobody had a better day than defending Lineman Marco Jones. Now nobody expects five bags and six tackles for loss every match of the first -year student, but there is no denying the talent that he owns.
In his first spring game, Jones sometimes looked borderline and was routinely in the offensive Achterveld. As the game continued, you saw the trust grow for a child who is an essential part of the future of the aggies.
A&M is known for having quality defensive rulers through the program, and they may have another one in Jones.
Transfer Portal addicts shine
The defense was the star of the show, and beyond the big day of Jones, some portal supplements on the line of defense also felt their presence. Former defensive ending of Florida TJ Searcy ended with three total tackles, two bags and two tackles for loss. While former Iowa State Lineman Tyler Onyedim and former Colorado Lineman Dayon Hayes added 1.5 bags each.
A&M knew that the talent and production had to be replaced by the defensive front, and early returns suggest that the aggies may have done that.
Cashius Howell is the man and keeps showing it
One man has received the most praise this spring: defensive lineman Cashius Howell.
The Edge Rusher of the Aggies is considered the leader of a new look defensive line group and will be called to take another step in his development to do this.
The message was received from the appearance. Howell is noticeably larger, more vocal around his teammates and remains a dominant figure on the line of defense. He ended the spring game with three tackles. 1.5 bags and 1.5 tackles for loss.
From Elko to the players, Howell is one of the first names that this year is still an important piece for the success of the team, and on Saturday he looked like he was ready to take on that challenge.
|
