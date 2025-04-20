The newest Vikings football scrimmage follows well -known spring pattern

The Vikings Football Scrimmage on Saturday was given a similar look at the previous attack that was organized on Stott Community Field last week. The defense of Portland State came out heavy, forced an early turnover and prevented the attack from the end zone in five “first half” series. After two more stops in the second half, the attack became rolling and scored on his last three assets.

The scrimmage of 67 Games was the second of spring for the Vikings and was an introduction to the formal spring scrimmage that will take place next Saturday at Stott Community Field.

A heavy dose of young players saw considerable action, especially late in the scrimmage, before a last 1 versus 1 drill of two minutes to close the practice. In that series, second -year Quarterback Gabe Downing The attack rode 75 meters out of six games for a touchdown. Downing was excellent and completed 5-5 passes for 72 yards. He hit Senior Wideout Terence Loville Three times for 42 yards, including a final score of nine meters.

Downing's game was generally good, because he went 9-11 for 123 Yards in the scrimmage. However, all five were equally good and accurate with their death. It is a mystery for coach Bruce Barnum While in 2025 he was looking for his new signal caller. But as problems go, it's a good thing to have.

“The level of accuracy with our quarterbacks today was an impressive phenomenal,” said Barnum. “There is so much talent there, they are all good at something, from the youngest to the oldest. That is a difficult decision when we play tomorrow.”

In general, the QBs are combined to complete 26-39 passes for 294 Yards, a touchdown and an interception. Loville caught five passes for 66 yards and the score. Tight end Tanner Beaman Had three catches for 36 meters. Recipient The Fire Alvarez Coves three steps for 35 meters.

“Tanner will be a spotlight in our season. He is doing some special things,” said Barnum. “” T. Love “and Alvarez at the recipient place are really good. Probably the most difficult worker of young people (first -year) is Other Miller . Such guys show that they might have an impact. “

Other scores for the Vikings came on a 21-year Touchdown run Micah Avery and a dashboard of 18 meters through Delon Thompson . Avery had seven Carry's for 42 Yards, as well as two receptions for 27 Yards. Thompson wore five times for 40 meters.

In the defense, the impact came this spring with the forcing of turnover. There were three in the 60-play battle last week. Another came early today in scrimmage when first -year defensive back Pierce Walker Choose a pass only the third game. That set the tone for the defense and was part of a solid day for Walker who also had six tackles.

The mention of Pierce Walker Learing Barnum's eyebrows a bit because he was clearly impressed. The coach is satisfied with his defensive Achterveld in general.

“(Safety) Isaiah Green Has become an impact player for us, “said Barnum.” And I like where we are at Cornerback; their height and their talent. They are faster at the ball and improve every day. “

A newcomer at Linebacker, Solomon McDaniel Made six tackles and forced an incompleteness on a fourth-down game with a pressure on the Quarterback. All in all, the defense broke four steps and he received a bag of defensive tackle Elias Sanders . There were also two fourth downstops.

The first half looked good for the defense when, in consecutive sales, series Stop, FG (48 Yarder by produced by Mathias Uribe ), fourth-down stop, missed fg. The second half was fourth, three and out before the attack finally found the end zone.

“Wise, I love the short memory that these guys have,” said Barnum. “The attack could have been folded after the early turnover and some early struggles. They play with more confidence and that is good.”

“At the moment there is not much rhythm because we have so many different talent levels that play together while we evaluate,” said Barnum.

The final evaluation of spring will be on Stott Community Field next Saturday while the spring game starts at 10 am