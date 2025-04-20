



Cary, NC (Theacc.com) The two semi -final matches of the 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference Mens Tennis Championship on Saturday, April 19, did not disappoint, since No. 5-Seed Virginia No. 1-Seed Wake Forest handed over with the first loss of the season, while the first year No. 3-Seed Stanford No. 7-Seed Duke beat for his first trip to the ACC title of the title on Sunday, in the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, Northern Carolina. The championship match is streamed live on ACC Network Extra at 2 p.m. et. No. 6 Nationally Ranked Virginia (20-6, 9-4 ACC) reached its sixth consecutive ACC Championship Match appearance and is looking for his first ACC championship since he won three directly from 2021-23. The Cavaliers compete for their 16th ACC title in general and celebrated under the current head coach Androso. No. 8 Nationally Ranken Stanford (21-5, 10-3 ACC) reached the champion competition in the programs in the ACC in the ACC in the first year. The cardinal, who won a share of the PAC-12 regular season championship in 2024 last year, never won the PAC-12 Herennis Tournament, which was held from 2012 to 2024. Sunday marks the 21st performance for the Cavaliers in the ACC Championship match compared to just the first for the cardinal. During the regular season, Virginia defeated Stanford, with 4-2, in Charlottesville, Virginia, on March 23. The two teams were both in the top 10 at that time, Virginia at number 6 and Stanford at number 8. Virginia fell behind 1-0 early at no. 1-seed Wake Forest (34-1, 13-0 ACC) after the Doubles point before won three of the first four singles games to take a 3-2 lead with two more games. After Wake Forest the match on 3-3 federation with a victory over Court Two, Virginias Mans Dahlberg held for a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 victory over Court Six to send the Cavaliers to the champion match with a 4-3 victory over the Demon Deacons. Just like Virginia, Stanford lost the double point and the first singles match of Trail 2-0 to Duke nr. 7-Seede (18-8, 9-4 ACC) before she won four straight singles matches on courts four, five, six and three to take the 4-2 triumph over the Blue Devils. Tickets are priced at $ 15 for adults (aged 18 and older) and $ 10 for children aged 17 and younger and non-ACC students with a valid school ID. Admission is free for children aged 8 and under and acclocutors with a school -ID. A full championship pass for all six days costs $ 30. All seats for the tournament are general access. Tickets can be purchased online athttps://theacll.co/25ACCTCTSNISCHAMPTIX. No. 6 Virginia 4, no. 1 Wake Forest 3

Double 1. #58 DK Suresh Ekambaram/Luca Pow (WF) def. #30 Dylan Dietrich/Mans Dahlberg (UvA) 6-3

2. #77 Stefan Dostanic/Charlie Robertson (WF) def. #23 James Hopper/Keegan Rice (UvA) 6-4

3. Luciano Tacchi/Ioananis Xilas (WF) vs. Rafael Jodar/Roy Horovitz (UvA) 4-5, Unfinished

Singles 1. #6 Rafael Jodar (UvA) def. #13 Stefan Dostanic (WF) 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)

2. #10 dk suresh ekambaram (wf) def. #26 Dylan Dietrich (UvA) 5-7, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3

3. Keegan Rice (grapes) def. # 121 John Xilas (WF) 6-0, 7-6 (8-6)

4. Charlie Robertson (WF) def. James Hopper (UvA) 6-1, 6-2

5. Janjun Kim (UvA) def. Luca Pow (WF) 6-2, 7-5

6. Mans Dahlberg (UvA) def. Luciano Tacchi (WF) 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 No. 8 Stanford 4, no. 19 Duke 2

Double 1. #20 Cooper Williams/Theo Wineegar (du) def. Nico Godsick/Hudson Rivera (Stan) 6-2

2. Kyle Kang/von der Schulenburg (tent) vs. Pedro Rodenas/Andreja Petrovic (du) 3-5, unfinished

3. G Planells #53 Alex Razeghi

Singles 1. #40 Pedro Rodenas (du) def. #9 Samir Banerjee (Stan) 6-2, 6-2

2. Kyle Kang (Stan) vs. #62 Cooper Williams (DU) 5-7, 6-2, 2-5, Unfrequent

3. #95 Max Basing (Town) def. Andreja Petrovic (U) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

4. #71 van de Schulenburg (Stan) def. Remy Dugardin (du) 6-1, 6-3

5. Alex def. Connor Circle (du) 6-3, 6-2

6. Hudson Rivera (apartment) def. Strong circle (du) 6-3, 6-2 *National ITA ranking 2025 ACC Mens Tennis Championship

Wednesday April 16

Bank 1 Match 1: 3.30 pm et No 9 North Carolina 4, no. 16 Boston College 0

Match 3: 18 pm et no. 15 Notre Dame 4, no. 10 Miami 3

Bank 2 Match 2: 3.30 pm et No 13 SMU 4, no. 12 Virginia Tech 1

Match 4: 18 pm et no. 14 Louisville 4, no. 11 Georgia Tech 2 Thursday, April 17

Bank 1 Match 5: 3.30 pm et No 5 Virginia 4, no. 13 SMU 2

Match 7: 6:00 pm et No 6 Florida State 4, no. 14 Louisville 3

Bank 2 Match 6: 3.30 pm et No 8 Clemson 4, no. 9 North Carolina 2

Match 8: 6:00 pm et No 7 Duke 4, no. 15 Notre Dame 1 Friday, April 18

Bank 1 Match 9: 3.30 pm et nr. 1 Wake Forest 4, no. 8 Clemson 0

Match 11: 6 pm et No 7 Duke 4, No. 2 NC State 3

Bank 2 Match 10: 3:30 pm et No. 5 Virginia 4, No. 4 California 2

Match 12: 6 pm et No 3 Stanford 4, no. 6 Florida State 3 Saturday, April 19

Bank 1 Match 13: 2 pm et No 5 Virginia 4, no. 1 Wake Bos 3

Bank 2 Match 14: 2 pm et No 3 Stanford 4, no. 7 Duke 2 Sunday April 20 Match 15: 2 pm et No 3 Stanford vs. No. 5 Virginia | Accnx

