Sports
Defense rules the day in Oregon State Football Spring Game
Corvallis Spring Football Games are rarely beautiful and hardly instructive for fans. But for a few thousand boosters under the sun at Reser Stadium on Saturday, the defense of the state of Oregon shone.
The Beavers attack, led by Duke Transfer Quarterback Maalik Murphy, only succeeded in one touchdown during the 90-minute scrimmage. But Murphy showed flashes of clearly poor talent and rapid decision-making, despite playing behind a beaten attacking line and confronted with almost constant pressure. Murphy joined Cooper Jensen with a tight end for a 30 -meter touchdown in the third quarter and was efficient with his intermediate throws.
The attack had some good plays, but in general the defense certainly dominated, said senior edge Nikko Taylor. Many young boys from the Buitenlinebacker Room Bleu (Dantzler), Shamar (Meikle), Will (Haverland) make a lot of pockets. It was nice to see their improvement in the spring.
Osus Defense chased Murphy and assumed Back -up Gabarri Johnson, as much as they could tackle them. The beavers registered several bags of bags when they were close enough to bring the QB down, if they could in every quarter, and Dantzler often ran the front on the edge. Taylor estimated four or five bags for the first -year student from Arizona, but statistics were officially held.
The Edge game has improved much compared to a year ago, so I am very happy with that, said Osu head coach and defensive coordinator Trent Bray. I will get better and better, but very happy with where was at the moment.
We have a number of natural boys who can also hurry (also in Linebacker) (also). We have a number of athletes who can put some pressure, which is a good thing.
One of the Linebackers in the inside took a pass bending in the first quarter: Makiya Tongue, whose long journey back from a horrible knee injury in 2023 could serve as an inspiration for the Beavers this season.
Osus Success offer of pressure was also due to his long, lanky secondary -containing mix of beavers that are usually under control. There were large plays and broken coverings, as expected in Spring Ball, because players are familiar with the playbook, but for the most part there are during mistakes of defensive backs.
We certainly reached (our goal) today, Taylor said. Just know our assignment, do what had to do and play quickly and physically.
Bray is also back in the defensive coordinator chair, something that the second -year head coach said he liked it.
It was great, Bray said. It felt good to coach, be involved and to have hands in it.
Although you could look at the pockets and pressure on Saturday and wonder if Murphy will fight this life, this fall behind a wrestling attacking line, said bray injuries – some of precautions because there is no sense of urgency in the spring – several expected contributors kept on the sidelines. And there is always the transfer portal to fill in gaps that can identify the beavers.
Yet it can be improved much from an implementation position as soon as the Calendar affects Augustus.
Of course broken (on the offensive line) with some boys who will play for us who will be in the fall again, Bray said. Those boys had the opportunity to get a lot of repetitions in the spring. If you are talking about who can play, more guys who can play the winning football, I thought spring was really good for that group.
– Ryan Clarke treats university sports for the Oregonian/Oregonlive. Reach it at [email protected] or on Twitter/X: @Ryantclarke. Find him on bluesky: @ryantclarke.bsky.social.
|
