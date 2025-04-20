



PIF ATP Live Rankings projection Alcaraz & Zverev each have a chance for World No. 2 Sunday Rune to return to the top 10 Monday April 19, 2025 Corinne DuBreuil/ATP Tour Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev can both end the week as world no. 2.

By ATP staff Both Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev have the chance to finish the week at number 2 in the world. According to the PIF ATP Live Rankings, Alcaraz has the lead in battle, which led Zverev with 165 points. However, the Spaniard will not guarantee the No. 2 place, which he took from the double Nitto ATP Finals champion last Monday after the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. If Zverev de BMW wins that is opened by Bitpanda on Sunday in Munich, Alcaraz should lift the trophy in the Open Banc Sabadell of Barcelona to keep no. 2. If Zverev comes the victory in Munich and Alcaraz Falls to Holger Rune in Barcelona, ​​Zverev Alcaraz would lead through five points on Monday. Both men are well free from the players among them. Current live no. 3 Zverev is 2,760 points for no. 4 Taylor Fritz. PIF ATP Live Rankings (from April 19) Player Point Player Point 1) Jannik Sinner 9,930 6) Jack Draper 3,820 2) Carlos Alcaraz 8.040 7) Alex de Minaur 3,585 3) Alexander Zverev 7,875 8) Andrey Rublev 3,490 4) Taylor Fritz 5,115 9) Holger Rune 3,310 5) Novak Djokovic 4,120 10) Daniil Medvedev 3,290 Rune, who plays Alcaraz in the Barcelona final, will return to the Top 10 for the first time since April last year. The Dane is four places to live no. 9. He cannot overtake Andrey Rublev for No. 8 with the ATP 500 title. However, Rune would move within 10 points of the 27-year-old if he earns the crown. Ben Shelton, who takes on Zverev for the Munich trophy, is live no. 13. With a win on Sunday, the Lefty will climb to no. 12 and bind his career-high PIF ATP ranking. The former striking tennis of the college is also closer to a top 10 breakthrough. If Shelton triumphs on the German ATP 500, he would follow No. 10 Daniil Medvedev with only 100 points and defends a total of 100 points at the ATP Masters 1000 events in Madrid and Rome. Former world no. 2 Casper Ruud will drop five places on Monday to no. 15 after having fallen in the quarterfinals of Barcelona. The Noor was the defending champion at the Spanish event.

