Cowboy football completes Orange-White Spring Game

The Oklahoma State football team completed his orange white spring match in Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, in which the Oranje Team won a tight 14-10 victory over the white team.

The score started early thanks to special teams of fireworks from Sam Jackson V Who reduced the opening point of the game about 80 meters and gave the Orange team an early 7-0 lead. The white team then responded quickly with its own score, such as Ifimate Sefort Smith Led his team over the field and used his legs for a short touchdown run from just outside the goal line.

A short field goal of Gabe Panikowski the white team gave a brief advantage of 10-7 in the second period, but it was, however, Rodney Fields Jr. 74-Yard Touchdown-Run later in the period that turned out to be the game of the day and gave the Orange team a lead that would not give up. Zane Flores And the white team pulled the game in the last seconds, but the defense of the Orange team held strong to win.

After the game, head coach Mike Gundy And several players met the media. Here are some of their comments:

Head coach Mike Gundy

On his take -away restaurants from the game:

“There is a lot of excitement. Boys are fired. In the end, young people are still happy to play the game. I think it was a huge success for us today. We had about 87 plays, so a little less than what it will be in a game because we have both parties in the game.”

About the progress of the team this spring:

“I am happy with where we are. The good news is that we have another week of practice, so we will have three more serious practices where we compete against each other as we have done today. That is really where we find out where we are. Then that will give us the chance to lead to low season with the players and those who run their own practices and their own practices and the like.”

Where the defense is:

“They play a good sound defense. They are in the right holes. They came out of the hole on Rodney's long term, and then safety missed a tackle. They give up a large piece. Different than that they did well this spring to not give up big games. I feel that we are a better tackling team.”

On the broad recipients:

“We are quite quickly with a broad recipient. That is an advantage for us. With the exception of the portal we are inexperienced, but we are fast. We are set to bring boys in to help the young boys take those boys compete, they play well.”

On the Linebackers:

“They are physical, they are mature, they can run. They like to play football. They have had excitement. The only thing that has been interesting is the adjustment that some of these guys have made, even mature players, with their bodies and here with (with ( Rob glass ) for only three months. “

Walk back Rodney Fields Jr.

About the new violation:

“It is a very different style of attack than last year. There is a lot of distribution and it gives us a lot of options and things to do. Coach Meacham puts us everywhere, and I like to be spread in the attack. I can walk back or with receiver, and it feels great.”

On his TouchDown -Run:

“It felt great. It was just an explosive run. I saw the open hole. I was happy and just went for it. My speed is a very big skill that I have, and I always use it. We have been in the weight space and I feel that I have become strong.”

On the influence of Ollie Gordon on him:

“Ollie taught us a lot when he was here. He gave us many details and things we should do to improve us, so I took a lot from that. My speed and a better vision have been the things I have improved this season outside season. “

Width Sam Jackson V

To become a returner in special teams:

“I am almost new to it, but we just have great coaches at the special team of the special teams, and they have taught me a lot. My internal coach is also the coach of the returners, so I almost coached that.

About split into different teams:

“It was absolutely different. Usually when we are going to practice, it is one-on-one or two-to-two, so we exchange and get a breathing break. Today there were only two of us on each side, but the conditioning prepared us for that.”

When adjusting to a broad recipient:

“It was difficult for me. I grew up all my life as a quarterback. I never played a different position than my second year in high school, and my support system told me to stay on Quarterback, but it was a change of heart for me.”

Linebacker Trip White

In the spring as a whole:

“It has been a routine. From day one to now there is a big change for the defense. We stop many things, and this will be a turning season this year. Just know that it has been a grinding brick every day, brick.”

About what has risen on OSU:

“Coach Gundy always takes care of his players, and I know that it is actually a family foundation here, so that is part of the reason I came here. We work together, learn the plays together because this playbook has a large reach. We have to work together to get the plays.”

On defensive coordinator Todd Grantham:

“He has so many packages for so many different types of plays and players. His defense fits every type of caliber player. This defense becomes exciting, the playbook is so long, but once you have certain coverings such as the back of your hand, you can really be good.”

Outside Malik Charles

About the performance of the team today:

“I think we really did well, both parties honestly – the white and orange teams. As a defense we have grown together and I am just very enthusiastic for autumn. I saw all of us flying around here, it was really excited to me.”

About the friendly trash between the two teams:

“When we first found out that we were splitting teams, then it really started. It was usually the defensive side. When we all split up defending boys, we started talking a lot. That started the tension and that was what really got me from hand. I love the juice. I love competitions, so that was really nice for me.”

About the power program:

“I think it's great. That is one of the main reasons why I came here. My big thing while I was recruited was:” How is the power and conditioning program? ” That is my biggest thing.