Clayton Keller, Mikhail Sergachev, Matias Maccelli

Clayton Keller reflects on the first year as a captain

Clayton Keller chuckled when he was asked if he was fully processed from the move from Arizona Coyotes to Salt Lake City, who earned the new franchises first Captainincy and charged a place in the play -offs.

No, not yet, said Keller. Maybe once I get home a bit. A little relaxed, see a family and just lie a little low and enjoy it.

Although Kellers was ninth in the NHL this season, he is only 26 years old, making him one of the youngest captains in the competition. Rasmus Dahlin, Brady Tkachuk, Nick Suzuki and Quinn Hughes are the only ones who beat Keller; They are all 25.

It is a serious responsibility for each team to wear the C. even more when entering an unknown market. Keller was the face of the Arizona Coyotes for the eight years before this was a whole new challenge.

I think it was a bit of a learning process all year round, Keller said. New city, new franchise, which was named Captain. It was a lot and I am generally quite happy with how I could deal with it. Both are a captain and still provide things on the ice.

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club Center Clayton Keller (9) While Utah Hockey Club De Tampa Bay Lightning, NHL Hockey in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City organizes on Saturday 22 March 2025.

After he had gone on a 12-game aimless drought in November, Keller caught fire. The attacker ended the year with a career-high 90 points (30 goals, 60 assists). The 60 assists were also his most ever.

It helped Keller had an emerging supporting cast. He ended the season skating on the first line with young people Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther, who were two of the greatest clear places of the season. Their development and second and fourth are in the team in points, Keller has made it better and vice versa respectively.

Keller admitted that, despite the clear production in his playing ability, he wants to shoot more. Things are actually open to his line mates when he puts the puck on the net, he said. Keller had 37 goals in 2022-23, which is a high that he still wants to break. But more than that he wants team success.

(Chris Samuels | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club Center Clayton Keller looks at the net versus the Seattle Kraken in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Tuesday 8 April 2025.

It's fun, but that's not what drives me. What drives me is winning, Keller said. You want to be a player who influences the play -offs, in large situations when it matters the most. Until that happens, the rest is good and I really care about my game and things like that.

Matias Maccelli appeals to his future in Utah

Matias Maccelli was supposed to be a difference maker. Instead, he watched a quarter of Utah Hockey Clubs matches of the stands.

The attacker who had 57 points (17 goals, 40 assists) last season was an ordinary healthy scratch for the club in the second half. He ended the year with a surprising 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 55 games. Maccelli has never found the consistency or figures that Utah needed from him, and in the beginning he got a long belt to do that exactly.

Of course not what I expected or someone expected him to arrive this season. There is still things to learn, Maccelli said. I just have to go back to it this summer, get better and a better year next year.

It seems that the organization still trust in Maccelli, after all, he was the second highest scoring Rookie in 2022-2023 with 49 points and made the NHL All-smokie team, but his role in Utah is now unclear.

(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club Left Wing Matias Maccelli (63) Skates, in NHL action between the Utah Hockey Club and the San Jose Sharks, in the Delta Center, on Friday, January 10, 2025.

He was defeated for line -up spots of boys such as Michael Carcone, Josh Doan and, in the piece, Kailer Yamamoto. When he got a second chance in March, nothing seemed to change in his two -way match. So, Maccelli was suspended again. Given these circumstances, is Utah still a place that Maccelli wants to be?

I have a year more [on my contract]. I would like to be here, Maccelli said. Just like the boys here, love the fans. It has been a good city to play in. Would be good to get back on the right track here.

Next season, the last of Maccellis is three years, $ 10.2 million contract that he signed in July 2023. Except for a trade from the season that is not off the table, Maccelli will have again to prove itself to the club.

However, the whole thing is disappointing and you can hear it as Maccelli talks about his season. He will go to Finland for the summer and try to use it as a reset, physical and mentally.

It's a lot if you don't play, Maccelli said. You want to be there with the boys, helping the team to win. But you are not. It is a mental routine. I just try to go through it.

(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club Left Wing Matias Maccelli (63) during an NHL hockey match in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday 31 January 2025.

Playoff disappointment, fuel for next season

Ian Cole did not say to put a flowery flair about how Utah Hockey Club Things completed things that were, from the play -off photo.

I think the way the season ended with the team was certainly disappointing. I think to say that something else would be a bit of a lie, the experienced defender said. I think there were absolutely positive aspects about it, but I think not making the play -offs something that was disappointing. And it should be.

This is the first time that Coles has not appeared in the late season since 2011. He and other acquisitions out of season such as Mikhail Sergachev, Olli Mtt and Kevin Stenlund had the expectation to compete after 82 games. They all won Stanley Cups.

It is disappointing that cannot get to the play -offs and that is the goal that you must have every season, MTT said. The standard that you need and what tried to build here. I think it leaves a bit hungry, actually for the following year.

(Chris Samuels | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club goalkeeper Karel Vejmelka (70) and defender Ian Cole (28) Converse during a break in the game versus the Seattle Kraken in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Tuesday 8 April 2025.

While Utah ended with 89 points (12 more than the Arizona Coyotes had last season), it was not enough to achieve the second wildcard spot in the Western Conference. The St. Louis Blues secured it with 96 points, only seven more than the club.

Afterwards it is easy to say what if, especially with the games that Utah allows constantly slipping away. The club had the second most overtime losses in the competition with 13. The 13 extra points would have the team in the play-offs. But it doesn't matter. The growing pains will have to be a learning opportunity.

It sticks. It is frustrating. That was a huge purpose from us. Something every man wanted so badly. It sticks and there is also hunger. Looking at teams that watch Playoff spots honestly, it gets angry. It does not suck in that position. All we can do is take that to the summer and grow, said Barrett Hayton.

We have learned how to win games. We have learned how we can play those top teams and compete every evening. I think a day and day was another team.

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club Vooruit Barrett Hayton (27) While Utah Hockey Club De Los Angeles Kings, NHL for the Hockey season in Salt Lake City organizes in Salt Lake City on Monday, September 23, 2024.

Utah comes from the fourth year of the rebuilding that general manager Bill Armstrong started in 2020. Apologies for losses will hit and the grace to be a first -year team, too. The players seem to know that.

There is only one goal in that dressing room. The rebuilding is over. We know what to do now, said Jack McBain. It's not real or, it's here. There is no more uncertainty. It's going here.

Mikhail Sergachev reached to Dmitriy Simashev

Defender Mikhail Sergachev will spend the summer in his native Russia; Don't worry, the defender said he hires someone to view his backyard chickens while he is gone. It is where Sergachev follows his training outside season and this year he wants to record in some sessions Utah Prospect Dmitriy Simashev.

I try to plan our summer skating so that he can come and we can merge and we can skate together, Sergachev said.

Simashev who comes from Kostroma, Russia was the sixth general choice of the Coyotes in the NHL design of 2023. He is a long-awaited Blueliner for the club and stands at 6-foot-4, 198 pounds with strong reliability about his game at a young age.

Simashev is currently playing in the KHL for Lokomotiv Yaroslalaval. Sergachev said he had sent Simashev earlier in the season, but now leaves him alone while he and his team participate in the play -offs.

(Chris Samuels | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club Defender Mikhail Sergachov treats the Puck versus the Seattle Kraken in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Tuesday 8 April 2025.

Sergachev never played in the KHL and has a different, more offensive style on the ice, but his past and path to the NHL will be useful for 20-year-old Simashev when he finally makes the transition.

I will do my best to help him, Sergachev said. And that applies to the boys for whom I am not a role model. I will do my best to help the boys because I want the best results for us. If I can help, I help badly.

Fellow Utah Prospect, Vooruit Daniil, but is on Lokomotiv Yaroslaval with Simashev. He was the 12th general choice in the same 2023 NHL concept. The hope is that both players will be able to come from the KHL and become a member of the organization whether it is in Utah or with the Ahls Tucson Roadrunners next season.

I think there is a good chance of that, yes, Armstrong said. I think there is a good chance that they will come. See how it works. There is a long process to get that done.