Meet the cricket Bat master who keeps a great tradition alive
If you are a club cricket player, April will start the start of a new season.
Time to fulfill the whites, cover the moisture from the wicket on the ground and to feel the feeling of leather on Willow again.
It also marks the busiest period of the year for Ian Sampson, who has spent more than 50 years of manual cricket bats. Some of the biggest names of the sport have been his customers, next to Dorpsteam -Trouwe loyal teams.
He is one of a decreasing number of master-craftsmen who still keep the traditional methods of making bats alive, because the vast majority are now manufactured abroad.
“There are one or two that have started in recent years, but there are not many real Bat makers now,” says Ian, chatting in his workshop in Wakefield, where he works under the Warrior brand name.
“It's a job that really isn't a job for me.
“I can honestly say that I have never got up one morning and thought,” I don't want to go to work today “. Every day is a bit different.”
Ian started his career at Sporting Goods manufacturers Slazowerger as a 15-year-old in 1972, just a few days after he left the school.
He worked 30 years for the company on their bases in Horbury and Barnsley, before he was made superfluous and then set up his own BAT business with his friend Fred.
While Fred retired six years ago, Ian's innings continued on the market, with the strange helping hand of his son in the workshop, and his daughter, who takes care of his social media.
Ian, modest and genius, Ian insists that he gets so much pleasure to make bats for young children and their parents when he did for the test competition greats of the 1980s and 90s he delivered.
“Jacques Kallis, Alec Stewart, Mark Waugh and Viv Richards have all handled a bat that has been through my hands,” says the 68-year-old. “Mark Ramprakash and Mark Butcher too.
“Slazurger was huge in cricket then.
“But it's good, regardless of who has the bat. I still get satisfaction of seeing a seven or eight -year -old boy with their father and then playing in the juniors at (nearby cricket clubs such as) Carlton, Oulton or Rothwell.
“I now make bats for young boys whose parents and grandparents for whom I made bats.”
If he does not work through a series of repairs as it is currently, Ian can often make “two or three” bats per day. Many of them have been adjusted at the request of a club or provincial player who may like “special lengths, shoulders and toes”.
“Everyone is a challenge,” says Ian. “Many other people like to come to the workshop and take a bat off the shelf. I always have enough in stock of different weights and sizes.
“But if someone wants something so special, I can sort it.”
The Bat-Making process starts with Ian who selects the willow of his trusted supplier, planning the handle, the handle and then form the shoulders.
“However, one of the most important aspects is the urgent,” adds Ian.
“The way I do it is a well -monitored secret. But everyone is pressed individually and then tested with a test competition ball.”
Ian's customers come to West Yorkshire from as far away as Devon, Wales and Ireland looking for a bat who will help them put runs on the board.
However, because professional cricket is more and more flooded with cash, Ian is not always able to punch enough enough to fit with the Big Bucks that other manufacturers will pay for their name to be on kit.
“Unfortunately nowadays with the notes that the top players receive, it is difficult for me to give them sponsorship,” he explains.
“There are some bats that I have made, but they just don't have the starrier pickers on them.”
A man of many talents, Ian played a professional rugby league for Bramley and Hunslet in the seventies and eighties alongside his job at Slazureter.
He then went to coaching and took a Great Britain under-18 team on a tour to Australia.
“Sport has been my life,” he says.
His days of playing the folds of the fold in Carlton Cricket Club may be behind him – “My knees have been shot from rugby” – but he stays there as an active committee, vice -president and spectator.
With his career score that has passed half a century and is now 53 years old, how long does Ian intend to keep making bats?
“Although I am fit and capable, I will continue,” he holds full.
Great news for the cricket brotherhood, except perhaps for the bowlers.
