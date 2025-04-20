Braziliels Hugo Calderano creates history by winning Table Tennis World Cup





Brazil Hugo Calderano wrote history on Sunday by becoming the first player from outside China or Europe who wins the World Cup International Table Tennis Federation and beat the top player of the world in the final. Supported by the crowd in Macau, Chinas Lin Shidong started strong and took the first game 11-6. Calderano, currently in fifth place in the world, quickly turned the game around and overwhelmed the 20-year-old Chinese Rising Star by winning the following four games with 11-7, 11-9, 11-4 and 11-5, sealing the victory in just 42 minutes. The 28-year-old Brazilian is the first non-Chinese player who wins the World Cup since Germanys Dimitrij OvTcharov claimed the title in 2017. Before beating the number one in the world, Calderano had already surpassed the second Seedworld and Olympic champion Wang Chuqinin the semi -final, and the third player, Japanese Tomokazu Harimoto, in the quarterfinals. Sun Yingsha successfully defended her world cup crown of her wives. Photo by Sports Bureau The women's competition unfolded as expected, with world champion and top-ranging Sun Yingsha who defeated fellow Chinese player Kuai Man, arranged as seventh, in straight matches (11-9, 11-6, 11-9, 11-6). Portugals Jieni Shao, currently in 52nd place in the world, also participated but was eliminated in the group stage after a draw and a loss of the last against Chinas Wang Yidi, ranked in third place worldwide. The tournament was held in Macau for the second consecutive year, after an interruption of four years because of the COVID-19 Pandemie. The event has awarded a total prize pool of US $ 1 million. The ventilation is organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEB) and World Table Tennis Management Group Limited (WTMG) and co -organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association,

