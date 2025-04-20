Sports
Rajat Patidar is ready to be “forerunner in Captainincy” in the Indian cricket team
IPL 2025: File photo of Rajat Patidar© BCCI/IPL
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain Rajat Patidar may not have a good run in the role at home in IPL 2025, but his leadership has impressed former India player Robin Uthappa. RCB continued their bad shape at home and lost to Punjab Kings through 5 wickets in a rain citizens game. It was a bad batting of the side, because it only placed 95 for 9 in 14 overs after an invitation to batten first. PBKS reached home with 11 balls to save in the game. After the defeat, RCB captain Patidar recognized that their batting performance was not good, where wickets fell quickly and a lack of partnerships.
He attributed the decision to leave Devdutt Paddikal to the conditions that the bowlers promote. Despite the field, Patidar emphasized the need for the team to better hit and achieve a winning total.
He praised the bowling unit for their strong performance and the intention of the batters and acknowledged the need to tackle batting errors.
“Initially it stuck and two-tempo, but we could have done much better as a batting unit. Partnerships are important; we have lost wickets in fast intervals, and that is a big lesson for us. We had to make that change because of certain conditions (the Wicket plays well). Totally.
While he responded, Uthappa wrote on X: “Vised how Rajat became the owner of RCB's batting. Shows a great character as a leader. He has to figure out how they win at home and if he does that, he becomes a forerunner in Captainincy conversations in the Indian cricket.”
I thought it was great how Rajat became the owner of the Batting of RCB. Shows a great character as a leader. He has to find out how they win at home and when he does that, he becomes a forerunner in Captainincy conversations in Indian Cricket.
Robbie Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) April 19, 2025
This was RCB's third consecutive loss at home. The Kant has to win another game this season in M ChinnasWamy Stadium, Bengaluru. RCB in particular has won four of the seven games that are played in IPL 2025, but they all got away from home. They have 8 points on their credit with a net run rate of +0.446.
(With ani inputs)
