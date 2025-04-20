Wisconsin Football Spring Practice Observations: Exercise 13

A small but noticeable thing was missing on Saturday in a good part of football players from the University of Wisconsin.

Players who are new to the program More than 30 between transfer additions and first-enrollee first-year students and the handful of ties that have changed figures this outside the season had not yet sewn a nameplate in their game jerseys. Grilles spread at the gates were a necessity for fans who received their first view of the team during what was called a spring development.

The nameless sweaters were a good representation of where the schedule of the badgers is with two more spring practices: incomplete. Wisconsin looks actively in the transfer portal to replace stock market players who have been lost by the portal and injure this spring. The positions of most needs seem to be offensive tackle and tight end. Left Tackle Kevin Heywoods Torn ACL and Barrett Nelson's leg injury made that place thin, and Tanner Kosiol's departure left the tight ends in a heavy position.

Wisconsin -Coach Luke Fickell said on Thursday in an interview on ESPN Wisconsins Wilde & Tausch that Emerson Mandell might be an option at Tackle, but is not yet placed there during practice. Mandell, a former recruit of four stars, is a bit limited in practice this week and wore a brace on his left arm on Saturday.

Here are four observations of the open practice of the badgers.

QB Danny Histile comes along

For two more weeks in the Wisconsins system helped things to click for Danny Omneil, the transfer of the state of San Diego, who firmly in the QB2 role behind Billy Edwards Jr. This spring, Ondeil asked with hesitation struggling and those moments to be late with the ball were sales with a high rate. He had a solid day in Camp Randall, marked by a deep throw on the first ride for the second team attack that was the longest pass game of the afternoon.

HIGAL FAKE A transfer, laid his feet and shot along the left sidelines for Joseph Griffin Jr., who used a little physicality to get himself free for the 42-yard catch that caused a Touchdown-Drive. Hospital also showed a better ball placement with the faster trigger.

Mobility is one of Hospital -strong points, and he held plays and drives alive with his movement and scrambling. An impressive game came later in the first half of the scrimmage when Handil fed a hand -off, rolled to the left, pulled the ball down and seemed to start walking, and then a pass to the tight end Emmett Bork in the flat to extend a ride in third place. HIGAL is the quarterback that looks the most comfortable to handle the handful of option games in the Playbook.

Young CBs have a strong show

The structure of the badger exercise, which usually deposits the first and second team attack against defenses of the second and third team, gave a group of young cornerbacks many snaps. These players in particular first -year students Jahmir Scott and Cairo Skanes were often challenged and came on the occasion.

Skanes was defeated at the aforementioned Griffin, but he bounced back with several games of tight coverage and was active in closing runs to the edge. His best Snap came on a second and medium when he sprinted to close the separation on a route and broke the pass with well -placed hands and a healthy hit in the recipients.

Scott had one of the best plays of the day through a cornerback and took a deep pass to the end zone meant for Jayden Ballard. He also had a tackle for loss when he was correctly activated, a block hit and attacked a run.

First -year Pass Rusher shines

Wisconsin does not necessarily need one of his Edge players to become the main pass Rusher, but the badgers need a few of them to become reliable threats from the edge. Count first -year student Nicolas Clayton on that list when his progression matches what was seen in the spring this summer.

The former recruit of four stars from Gainesville, Florida, had three sinks on Saturday, including one in an exercise of two minutes on which he left Tackle Leyton Nelson and a chip of gift Yacamelli to run back a second business bag.

Clayton is lean for his position, mentioned on 223 pounds, but he uses his speed, long arms and 6-foot-5 frame to prevent you from entering the bodies of blockers and becoming locked up. His feet never stop moving when he finds out the passer -by, which is another factor that makes him difficult to block.

I have seen some really good things from Nick, said coach Matt Mitchell outside Linebackers earlier this month. I don't make promises or guarantees, but he is definitely on his way to help us in the fall. And I think that role will probably be like a pass rusher and be an impactful man.

Kerry Kodanko sees his chance

Senior Offensive Lineman Kerry Kodanko probably led the competition for the first place at the right guard that the open practice entered, but if he wasn't, he will probably come out.

Kodanko, a walk-on from Green Bay, has one of the better balance due to blocks of the Badgers Interior Offensive Lineman and he generated consistent movement of the ball. He brought the pile forward in a fullback dive to move the chains on the first series of the violations and helped make a number of good profit from the decline of Dilin Jones.

He went to the left waiting for points of the second half of the showcase and maintained the right path level, which is not always easy when turning footwork on the other side of the middle.

Kodanko will have to continue to work on the speed of his feet in pass protection. He is not asked to cover too much soil as a guard in a pass set, but his feet can get stuck in the ground too often.

