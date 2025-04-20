



Rome, go. The Coastal Carolina Heren Tennis team saw the season end with a 4-0 loss for no. 2-ranking Georgia Southern in the semi-final of Sun Belt Championship on Saturday afternoon in Rome, go. The Chanticleers first hit doubles, as the number 1 combination of Jack Dixon And Emiliano Gonzalez Balmaceda Earned a victory to open the game. However, Georgia Southern responded with a 6-2 victory over the court two and a 7-6 (4) victory at court three to guarantee the double point.

The Eagles wore that momentum in Singles, so that Straight set victories on the courts were set one, two and three to conquer the game.

Gonzalez Balmaceda claimed the only set of Coastal in Singles before the game was decided.

Gonzalez Balmaceda claimed the only set of Coastal in Singles before the game was decided. Doubles: Jack Dixon / Emiliano Gonzalez Balmaceda (CCU) Def. Aaron James Williams / Laurent Julia Calac (GS) 6-2 Dimitris Paliouras / Pol del Castillo (GS) def. Iannis Fernandes / Christopher Norlin (CCU) 6-2 Pierre Mouesca / Matthew Mitchell (GS) def. Cahill rivers / Juan Cruz Collardin (CCU) 7-6 (4) Order of finishing: 1, 2, 3 Singles: Dimitris Paliouras (GS) Def. Christopher Norlin (CCU) 6-0, 6-2 Aaron James Williams (GS) def. Juan Cruz Collardin (CCU) 6-1, 6-1 Pol del Castillo (GS) def. Curzio Manucci (CCU) 7-5, 6-3 Pierre Mouesca (GS) vs. Jack Dixon (CCU) 6-3, 6-6, unfinished Laurent Julia Calac (GS) vs. Emiliano Gonzalez Balmaceda (CCU) 6-0, 6-7 (3), unfinished Matthew Mitchell (GS) vs. Eric Tripathi (CCU) 5-7, 5-2, Unfinished Order of finishing: 2, 1, 3 For full reporting about CCU Herentennis, follow the hymns on social media @Coastalmtennis (Twitter), facebook.com/ccuchanticleers (Facebook), @Goccusports (Instagram), or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics on www.goccusports.com.

