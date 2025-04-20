Bangladesh Eye Medals | The Daily Star

Bangladesh Table tennis teams are planned to leave for Kathmandu on Monday to participate in South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships, which will be held from 24-27 April, hoping to secure medals.

The regional championships will also serve as a qualifying platform for upcoming Asian youth table tennis championships, with the champions in both U-19 and Women U-19-Team events that will continue to the 24th edition of Continental Championships.

Bangladesh, who became champion in the U-19 team event of Heren in 2022 and ended behind champions Sri Lanka in 2024, hopes to fight for the final in the absence of India.

“We have a good team this time. Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka are of similar power. So we believe that we can play the final and win a medal,” head coach Mostafa Billah told the reporters during a press conference in Boa Auditorium on Sunday.

BTTF General Secretary -Capitein am Maksud Ahmed Sonnet said: “The preparation began on March 12, about a month after we had taken responsibility in the Federation. There was flexibility in the camp because of Ramadan and Eid, but we hope that the players will produce good results because we also emphasize by fitness.”

Sonnet said that they will train the players at the same time and test them through different tournaments in an attempt to sharpen their skills and that they would also consider appointing a Chinese and a Japanese coach to provide players from the Grassroots level.

He also claimed that they started the activities of the federation with a TK 4.5 LAKH debts, but they are optimistic about continuing all activities in the coming days, adding that they have asked the National Sports Council to check the federation's bills to find out if they have been irregularities.